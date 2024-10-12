How to watch and listen to Colorado Buffaloes vs Kansas State Wildcats 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs Kansas State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A classic Big 12 rivalry is set to reignite after more than a decade, as the No. 18 Kansas State Wildcats (4-1) travel to Folsom Field to face the Colorado Buffaloes (4-1) in a showdown with major conference title implications.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Colorado Buffaloes vs Kansas State Wildcats NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Kansas State Wildcats: Date and kick-off time

The Colorado Buffaloes will take on Kansas State Wildcats in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT, at Folsom Field in Boulder, CO.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:15 pm ET/ 7:15 pm PT Venue Folsom Field Location Boulder, CO

How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs Kansas State Wildcats on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Mark Jones (play-by-play) and Roddy Jones (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Buffaloes vs Kansas State Wildcats

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 198 (CAR), 952 (NE) | Home: 386 (CAR), 976 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado Buffaloes vs Kansas State Wildcats team news & key players

Colorado Buffaloes team news

Colorado boasts not one, but two players as NFL Draft prospects: quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter. As both a premier wide receiver and a lockdown cornerback, there's no consensus yet on where Hunter will shine in the NFL. For now, he's proving his prowess on both offense and defense, establishing himself as a serious Heisman contender.

In his 14 career games with the Buffaloes, Hunter has been a defensive wall, securing five interceptions, and an offensive powerhouse, racking up 1,282 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. His unique skill set allows him to make critical plays on either side of the field, making him a once-in-a-generation talent and possibly the most unconventional Heisman candidate of the 21st century.

Meanwhile, Sanders has put up stellar numbers, passing for 1,630 yards with a 70.1% completion rate, accounting for 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Hunter’s impact has been felt all over, with 46 receptions for 561 yards and six touchdowns on offense, alongside 10 tackles and two interceptions defensively.

Kansas State Wildcats team news

Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards is set to face his former team this weekend. Quarterback Avery Johnson, who has been a childhood friend and former high school rival of Edwards, acknowledged that the matchup might provide extra motivation for his teammate. However, Johnson stressed that Edwards is maintaining his composure and concentrating on delivering his best performance. This season, Edwards has been a significant asset for the Wildcats, accumulating 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while also contributing with scores as both a receiver and a returner.

