How to watch and listen to Colorado vs BYU 2024 Alamo Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Coach Prime's Colorado Buffaloes head into the Alamo Bowl with a solid 9-3 record, brimming with optimism yet mindful of the weight of history.

The Buffs have struggled in this bowl in years past, suffering heavy defeats in their last two appearances—a 38-8 loss to Oklahoma State in 2016 and a 55-23 setback against Texas in 2020. Despite a resurgence under Deion Sanders, Colorado hasn’t celebrated a bowl victory since the 2004 Houston Bowl, when they defeated UTEP. Breaking that nearly two-decade drought adds extra significance to their upcoming matchup with a formidable BYU squad, which wrapped up its season at 10-2.

Colorado Buffaloes vs BYU Cougars 2024 Alamo Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

The Buffaloes will take on the Cougars in a highly anticipated 2024 Holiday Bowl game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Date Saturday, December 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Alamodome Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch Colorado Buffaloes vs BYU Cougars 2024 Alamo Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play) and Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado Buffaloes vs BYU Cougars 2024 Alamo Bowl game

Audio Stream: Away: 143 (CAR), 143 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado vs BYU team news & key players

Colorado Buffaloes team news

On the other side, Colorado enters the bowl game with six players opting out, though none play pivotal roles. Shedeur Sanders ended the regular season as one of the nation's top quarterbacks, ranking third in passing yards with 3,926 and posting an impressive 35-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

While Sanders is an athletic quarterback, he rarely scrambles and finished the year with negative rushing yardage. Colorado’s offense leans heavily on the passing game, but sophomore running back Isaiah Augustave leads their ground efforts with 373 yards and four touchdowns.

Travis Hunter remains the primary offensive weapon, racking up 1,152 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns. The 6ft 1in junior capped his regular season with a stellar performance against Oklahoma State, amassing 116 yards and three touchdowns.

BYU Cougars team news

In the Houston game, Jake Retzlaff contributed 167 passing yards and added another 57 on the ground. The Cougars have largely avoided significant losses to the transfer portal, with only three players opting out—none of whom were starters.

Retzlaff, a 6ft 1in junior, threw for 2,796 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions during the season. Known for his mobility, he ranked second on the team in rushing with 388 yards and six touchdowns.

Sophomore running back LJ Martin leads BYU’s ground attack with 630 yards and five touchdowns, including a standout 120-yard, two-touchdown performance against Oklahoma State. In the receiving corps, the Cougars boast two reliable targets: Chase Roberts, a 6ft 4in junior with 843 yards and four touchdowns, and Darius Lassiter, a 6ft 2in senior who added 679 yards and four scores.

