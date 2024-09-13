How to watch and listen to Colorado State Rams vs Colorado Buffaloes 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Colorado State Rams vs Colorado Buffaloes CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes (1-1) are set to hit the field on Saturday night for a highly anticipated Rocky Mountain Showdown against their in-state foes, Colorado State (1-1). This will mark just the second clash between the Buffaloes and Rams since 2019.

Last year's edition was nothing short of epic. The two teams combined for a staggering 917 total yards and racked up 78 points, with Colorado State pushing the then-No. 18 Buffaloes to the brink in double overtime before Colorado pulled off a 43-35 victory.

The Buffaloes' wild ride took a dip last Saturday, as they were brought down to earth in a 28-10 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Meanwhile, the Colorado State Rams bounced back from a tough opening defeat against Texas, securing their first win of the season with a 38-17 triumph over Northern Colorado at home last weekend.

Colorado State Rams vs Colorado Buffaloes: Date and kick-off time

The Colorado State Rams will take on Colorado Buffaloes in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Date Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium Location Fort Collins, Colorado

How to watch Colorado State Rams vs Colorado Buffaloes on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (color analyst)

Streaming service: Paramount+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado State Rams vs Colorado Buffaloes

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 384 (NE), 974 (CAR) | Away: 963 (NE), 201 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado State Rams vs Colorado Buffaloes team news

Colorado State Rams team news

The Rams leaned heavily on their rushing attack Saturday night, amassing 246 yards on 40 attempts as a team. Keegan Holles led the charge with 89 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries, while Justin Marshall added 67 yards on 10 rushes. Quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi also chipped in with a two-yard touchdown run.

A major concern for the Rams is the health of Horton. One of the nation’s most prolific receivers, Horton snagged 16 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown in last year’s showdown, making him the focal point of Colorado State’s offense. Should he be unavailable, the Rams could find themselves in a tough spot.

Colorado Buffaloes team news

In their defeat to the Cornhuskers, Shedeur Sanders completed 23 of 38 passes for 244 yards, throwing for one touchdown but also getting picked off once and enduring five sacks.

Dual-threat standout Travis Hunter led the receiving corps with 10 receptions totaling 110 yards, while LaJohntay Wester snagged Colorado’s lone touchdown. The Buffs' rushing attack struggled mightily, managing just 16 yards on 22 attempts.

Running back Dallan Hayden remains doubtful due to an undisclosed injury, leaving Charlie Offerdahl as the primary option in the backfield. So far in 2024, Offerdahl has carried the ball only nine times, gaining 19 yards.

