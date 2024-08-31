How to watch and listen today's Colorado State Rams vs Texas Longhorns 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Colorado State versus Texas Longhorns CFB game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 4 Texas Longhorns kick off their 2024 college football campaign with a home game against the Colorado State Rams from the Mountain West Conference. Now competing in the SEC, the Longhorns are once again setting their sights on a national championship.

The Colorado State Rams, under Jay Norvell, have struggled over the past two seasons, posting an 8-16 record. Last season, the Rams finished 5-7, narrowly missing a win in their final game, a 27-24 loss to Hawaii. This defeat marked their sixth consecutive season without a bowl appearance, with just one road win out of six attempts.

Meanwhile, the Texas Longhorns had a strong 2023, finishing with a 12-2 record. They secured a decisive 49-21 victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game, earning a spot in the College Football Playoffs. However, their playoff run ended in the semifinals with a close 37-31 loss to Washington.

Colorado State Rams vs Texas Longhorns: Date and kick-off time

The Colorado State Rams will take on Texas Longhorns in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Royal-Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Date Saturday, August 31, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Royal-Memorial Stadium Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Colorado State Rams vs Texas Longhorns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Colorado State Rams vs Texas Longhorns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 81 (NE), 81 (CAR) | Away: 974 (NE), 384 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Colorado State Rams vs Texas Longhorns team news

Colorado State Rams team news

The Colorado State Rams will have QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi back under center, following a 2023 season where he completed 62.1% of his passes, accumulating 3,460 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions. However, the Rams will be without RB Vann Schield, who transferred to Northern Colorado after contributing 389 rushing yards and three touchdowns last season.

The Rams leaned heavily on their passing attack in 2023 and are expected to continue that trend in 2024. They return three starters on the offensive line and will rely on Tory Horton, who caught 96 passes for 1,136 yards and eight touchdowns last season, to lead the receiving corps.

Defensively, the Rams will bring back six starters to anchor their unit.

Texas Longhorns team news

The Texas Longhorns will be led by QB Quinn Ewers, who enters his third season with Texas after deciding to delay his NFL ambitions. Last season, the talented 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback threw for 3,479 yards with an impressive 69% completion rate, adding 22 touchdowns against just 6 interceptions. He'll be well-protected by one of the nation's top offensive lines, which returns four starters, including Left Tackle Kelvin Banks Jr., who is projected to be a high NFL draft pick.

While the offense does have some question marks following the departure of five starters to the 2024 NFL Draft, Coach Sarkisian has addressed these concerns through the transfer portal. A key addition is WR Isaiah Bond, who was a standout receiver for Alabama and the top wideout available in the portal this season. However, the offense suffered a significant setback with the loss of top running back CJ Baxter, who is out for the season due to an LCL/PCL tear, impacting the depth at the position.

Defensively, the Longhorns were exceptional against the run last season, ranking third in the nation by allowing just 82.4 yards per game on the ground. However, their pass defense was a weak spot, ranking 113th and giving up 254.4 yards per game. Despite these struggles, the overall defense still managed to hold opponents to just 18.9 points per game, which was the 15th best in the country. The offseason was productive for Coach Sarkisian in strengthening the secondary, highlighted by the addition of Clemson transfer safety Andrew Mukuba, who started 31 games for the Tigers.

