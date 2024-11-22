How to watch and listen to Clemson Tigers vs The Citadel 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Clemson Tigers versus The Citadel NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Clemson Tigers are gearing up for Week 13 after securing a hard-fought victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers in their last regular-season ACC matchup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Clemson Tigers vs The Citadel NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Clemson Tigers vs The Citadel: Date and kick-off time

The Tigers will take on the Citadel in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Clemson Memorial Stadium in South Carolina.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Clemson Memorial Stadium Location South Carolina

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs The Citadel on TV & stream live online

TV channel: The CW

Broadcasters: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play) and Max Browne (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Clemson Tigers vs The Citadel

Audio Stream: Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Clemson Tigers vs The Citadel team news & key players

Clemson Tigers team news

For Clemson, quarterback Cade Klubnik has been exceptional, completing 222 of 350 passes for 2,563 yards and 26 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions. He’s been sacked 16 times but remains a dual threat, rushing for 341 yards and five touchdowns on 78 carries.

In the receiving corps, Antonio Williams leads the charge with 53 catches for 617 yards and eight touchdowns. Bryant Wesco Jr. has been a solid contributor with 22 receptions for 393 yards and two scores. Tight end Jake Briningstool has been a reliable target as well, posting 38 catches for 403 yards and five touchdowns. TJ Moore rounds out the group with 26 receptions for 428 yards and four scores.

In the rushing attack, Phil Mafah has been the workhorse, amassing 998 yards and eight touchdowns on 178 carries. Complementing him is Jay Haynes, who has chipped in 151 yards and one touchdown on 31 attempts.

The Citadel team news

Jonathan Bennett has been the heartbeat of The Citadel's offense this season. He's connected on 122 of 231 passes for 1,636 yards, throwing eight touchdowns against seven interceptions. Despite facing significant pressure—he's been sacked 18 times—Bennett has also been a force on the ground, leading the team with 503 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 134 carries.

In the passing game, Dervon Pesnell has been a standout, tallying 24 catches for 443 yards and one touchdown. Javonte Graves-Billips has also been reliable, hauling in 29 receptions for 339 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, Tyler Cherry has contributed 16 catches for 303 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Copper Wallace has provided valuable support, carrying the ball 85 times for 387 yards and four touchdowns. Corey Ibrahim has added 382 yards and one touchdown on 98 attempts, while Garrison Johnson has been a red-zone weapon, scoring six times on 52 carries for 217 yards.

