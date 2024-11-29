How to watch and listen to Clemson Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Clemson Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

An intense in-state rivalry with major College Football Playoff implications ignites this weekend as Clemson welcomes South Carolina for the 2024 Palmetto Bowl on Saturday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Clemson Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Clemson Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks: Date and kick-off time

Clemson Tigers will take on South Carolina Gamecocks in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Date Saturday, November 30, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Clemson, South Carolina

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Sam Acho (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Clemson Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks

Audio Stream: Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE) | Away: 192 (CAR), 962 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Clemson vs South Carolina team news & key players

Clemson Tigers team news

For Clemson, quarterback Cade Klubnik has been a consistent force under center. He has completed 234 of 366 pass attempts for 2,761 yards, delivering 29 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions. Klubnik has also been effective as a runner, recording 375 yards and five touchdowns on 82 carries, all while taking only 16 sacks.

Clemson’s receiving corps is headlined by Antonio Williams, who has racked up 689 yards and 10 touchdowns on 58 receptions. Bryant Wesco Jr. has provided an additional threat with 25 catches for 468 yards and three scores, while tight end Jake Briningstool has been reliable with 38 receptions for 403 yards and five touchdowns. TJ Moore rounds out the group with 27 catches for 438 yards and four touchdowns.

In the running game, Phil Mafah has spearheaded the Tigers’ ground attack, rushing 181 times for 1,012 yards and eight touchdowns. Jay Haynes has chipped in with 269 yards and three scores on 36 carries.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

LaNorris Sellers leads South Carolina’s offensive charge. The quarterback has completed 159 of 244 passes for 2,110 yards this season, throwing 17 touchdowns against six interceptions. Despite enduring 28 sacks, Sellers has showcased his mobility, adding 489 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 139 carries.

In the passing game, tight end Joshua Simon has been his go-to target, hauling in 31 receptions for 433 yards and six touchdowns. Mazeo Bennett Jr. has contributed with 28 catches for 324 yards and three scores, while Nyck Harbor has added 19 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Raheim Sanders has been a versatile weapon, tallying 24 catches for 268 yards and two scores through the air. On the ground, Sanders has been the centerpiece, amassing 821 yards and 11 touchdowns on 165 carries.

