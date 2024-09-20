How to watch and listen to Clemson Tigers vs NC State Wolfpack 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Clemson Tigers versus NC State Wolfpack CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Textile Bowl is back with a bang!

The Clemson Tigers will be taking on the North Carolina State Wolfpack in a crucial ACC contest, as the Tigers try to get over the .500 mark.

The Tigers' 2024 campaign has been a rollercoaster so far. After a humiliating defeat to Georgia in the opener, Clemson roared back with a dominant performance against Appalachian State.

Now, the team faces a crucial test against North Carolina State, a team that gave them significant trouble last year. The Wolfpack's victory over Clemson in 2023 was a bitter pill to swallow, and the Tigers will be eager to redeem themselves.

With a bye week under their belts, Clemson should be well-prepared for this matchup. NC State, coming off a win against Louisiana Tech, will be a formidable opponent. The Tigers will need to play at their best to avenge last year's loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Clemson Tigers vs NC State Wolfpack CFB game, plus plenty more.

Clemson Tigers vs NC State Wolfpack: Date and kick-off time

The Tigers will take on the Wolfpack in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Date Saturday, September 21, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Clemson, South Carolina

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs NC State Wolfpack on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Sean McDonough (play-by-play announcer), Greg McElroy (color analyst)

Streaming service: ESPN+

The game will be broadcast nationally on ABC with fans hoping to stream the game can do so on ESPN+.

If you're not a subscriber, you can sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Clemson Tigers vs NC State Wolfpack

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Home: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Clemson Tigers vs NC State Wolfpack team news & key players

Clemson Tigers team news

A big reason for Clemson's bounce back performance in Week 2 against Appalachian State was the performance of quarterback Cade Klubnik.

After throwing for just 142 yards in the Week 1 loss, Klubnik totaled 378 yards and five touchdown passes in Week 2. It was arguably the best game in the career of the junior quarterback. He connected on 24 of 26 pass attempts for 378 yards and five touchdowns. If the young quarterback is able to perform like he did against the Mountaineers more often, it is going to result in a lot of wins.

By season's end, senior tight end Jake Briningstool could prove to be the most reliable weapon in Clemson's passing attack. Through just two games, he’s already hauled in 10 catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns, showing his knack for making plays.

NC State Wolfpack team news

North Carolina State is shaking things up at quarterback as true freshman CJ Bailey is set to make his first career start this weekend on the road against Clemson. Bailey steps in for Grayson McCall, who exited last week's 30-20 victory over Louisiana Tech after suffering an injury in the second quarter.

Bailey led a remarkable second-half comeback, rallying the Wolfpack from a 17-6 halftime deficit. The young quarterback completed 13 of 20 passes for 156 yards and added 27 rushing yards, including a touchdown on the ground.

McCall, who transferred from Coastal Carolina in the offseason, is currently listed as "day-to-day" with an undisclosed injury.

Veteran running back Jordan Waters could be the key ally for NC State's freshman quarterback. After racking up 12 touchdowns last season, Waters is the go-to option in crucial moments when the Wolfpack need a big play. Meanwhile, center Zeke Correll will likely shoulder a bigger role in guiding Bailey with pass protections and pre-snap reads. Correll, a preseason contender for both the Rimington Award (best center in the nation) and the Outland Trophy (top interior lineman), brings invaluable experience to the line.

