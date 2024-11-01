Everything you need to know on how to watch Clemson Tigers versus Louisville Cardinals NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Louisville Cardinals (5-3) aim to make a strong impression when they travel to face the No. 11 Clemson Tigers (6-1) in an ACC showdown this Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Clemson Tigers vs Louisville Cardinals NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Clemson Tigers vs Louisville Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The Clemson Tigers will take on Louisville Cardinals in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Clemson, South Carolina

How to watch Clemson Tigers vs Louisville Cardinals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Clemson Tigers vs Louisville Cardinals

Audio Stream: Home: 82 (CAR), 82 (NE) | Away: 390 (CAR), 980 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Clemson Tigers vs Louisville Cardinals team news & key players

Clemson Tigers team news

Cade Klubnik is enjoying a stellar season as well. The junior quarterback has thrown for over 300 yards in each of his last two games, including a 308-yard performance against Virginia. So far, he has accumulated 1,836 passing yards and boasts an excellent 20:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

On the ground, Phil Mafah is a formidable force. The senior running back has notched at least 100 yards in three of his past five games, totaling 682 rushing yards for the season. In the receiving lineup, Antonio Williams has logged at least 50 receiving yards in four games, totaling 393 yards, while T.J. Moore has contributed 268 yards. The Clemson offense has proven to be formidable.

Louisville Cardinals team news

Tyler Shough is putting together a remarkable season. The senior quarterback has surpassed 250 passing yards in six games, amassing 2,348 passing yards and an impressive 20:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio. This offense leans heavily on the passing game, though they have a dependable running back in Isaac Brown. The freshman has hit the 100-yard mark in three games and picked up 85 yards in his last outing, bringing his season total to 649 rushing yards.

The receiving corps has also been a strength. Duke Watson has contributed 222 receiving yards, while Ja’Corey Brooks, one of the ACC's standout receivers, posted 120 yards last week alone, boosting his season tally to 799 yards.

More college football news and coverage