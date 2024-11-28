Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Black Friday NFL game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Las Vegas Raiders will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs this Friday at Arrowhead Stadium in a Week 13 NFL showdown.
The Chiefs found their way back to the win column in Week 12, but true to their 2024 form, it took a nail-biting finish. A last-second field goal was the difference as they edged out the Carolina Panthers. Now, Kansas City is gearing up for a special Black Friday clash with their AFC West rivals, the Raiders.
Kansas City triumphed in their first encounter with Las Vegas this season, securing a 27-20 victory back in Week 8. However, the rematch comes with a twist under center for the Raiders. With both Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell sidelined by injuries, it appears the starting job will fall to former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Black Friday NFL Week 13 game, plus plenty more.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date and kick-off time
The Chiefs will take on the Raiders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Friday, November 29, at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
|Date
|Friday, November 29, 2024
|Kick-off Time
|3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT
|Venue
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
|Location
|Kansas City, Missouri
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders on TV & stream live online
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
- Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.
This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local Kansas City and Las Vegas markets, where the game can be seen on the FOX/CBS affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).
Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 391 (CAR), 816 (NE) | Home: 225 (CAR), 815 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders team news & key players
Kansas City Chiefs team news
Patrick Mahomes has done enough to guide the Chiefs to an impressive 10-1 record, but even his most ardent supporters would agree this hasn’t been his sharpest season. For Kansas City to seriously contend for a third consecutive Super Bowl title, improvements are necessary—starting with Mahomes. The star quarterback has thrown 11 interceptions this year, a number uncharacteristic of his usual elite standards.
Chiefs injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|S. Webb
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Knee - ACL
|M. Koonce
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|D. Laube
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Laulu
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Foreman
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|T. Fox
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Johanning
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|B. Young
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Hamstring
|C. Wilkins
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Foot
|J. Meredith
|Guard
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|M. Epps
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|M. Webb
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Z. White
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
|L. Masterson
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. Turner
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Collarbone
|A. O'Connell
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Thumb
|N. Hobbs
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Ankle
|J. Bennett
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|A. Mattison
|Running Back
|Questionable
|Ankle
|G. Minshew
|Quarterback
|Out
|Collarbone
|T. Tucker
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Hip
Las Vegas Raiders team news
If Aidan O'Connell remains unavailable this weekend, the Raiders will have no choice but to turn to Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback. Ridder served as the Atlanta Falcons' starter last season, but his struggles on the field contributed to a dismal 7-10 campaign that led to the dismissal of head coach Arthur Smith.
Following his release by Atlanta, Ridder signed with the Arizona Cardinals but lost the backup job to Clayton Tune. The Raiders eventually picked him up from Arizona’s practice squad. So far this season, Ridder has seen limited action, completing 16 of 26 passes across three appearances.
Raiders injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injury
|C. Omenihu
|Defensive End
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee - ACL
|C. Jones
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Abdomen
|P. Hendershot
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|N. Bolton
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|N. Gray
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Triceps
|M. Mettauer
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - MCL
|H. Brown
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|C. Jacobs
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Head
|I. Pacheco
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|T. Dean
|Safety
|Questionable
|Triceps
|L. Sneed
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Quadriceps
|R. Rice
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|J. Watson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Lower Leg
|S. Moore
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Abdomen
|J. Fortson
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|J. Wiley
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|H. Butker
|Kicker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|S. Shrader
|Kicker
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|C. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Illness