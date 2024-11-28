Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Black Friday NFL game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chiefs versus Raiders Black Friday NFL Week 13 game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Las Vegas Raiders will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs this Friday at Arrowhead Stadium in a Week 13 NFL showdown.

The Chiefs found their way back to the win column in Week 12, but true to their 2024 form, it took a nail-biting finish. A last-second field goal was the difference as they edged out the Carolina Panthers. Now, Kansas City is gearing up for a special Black Friday clash with their AFC West rivals, the Raiders.

Kansas City triumphed in their first encounter with Las Vegas this season, securing a 27-20 victory back in Week 8. However, the rematch comes with a twist under center for the Raiders. With both Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell sidelined by injuries, it appears the starting job will fall to former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders Black Friday NFL Week 13 game, plus plenty more.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date and kick-off time

The Chiefs will take on the Raiders in a highly anticipated NFL game on Friday, November 29, at 3:00 pm ET or 12:00 pm PT, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date Friday, November 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders on TV & stream live online

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Broadcasters: Al Michaels will handle play-by-play duties with Kirk Herbstreit providing color commentary. Kaylee Hartung will be on the sidelines.

This is an Amazon Prime Video only broadcast, with the exception of the local Kansas City and Las Vegas markets, where the game can be seen on the FOX/CBS affiliate, which is available to stream regionally on Fubo TV (7-day free trial available).

Amazon Prime Video is home of Thursday Night Football in the 2024 NFL season, streaming games in Weeks 2 through 17, except the Thanksgiving night game. That week, Prime Video gets an exclusive Black Friday game to make up for losing Thursday night.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 391 (CAR), 816 (NE) | Home: 225 (CAR), 815 | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders team news & key players

Kansas City Chiefs team news

Patrick Mahomes has done enough to guide the Chiefs to an impressive 10-1 record, but even his most ardent supporters would agree this hasn’t been his sharpest season. For Kansas City to seriously contend for a third consecutive Super Bowl title, improvements are necessary—starting with Mahomes. The star quarterback has thrown 11 interceptions this year, a number uncharacteristic of his usual elite standards.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury S. Webb Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL M. Koonce Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL D. Laube Running Back Questionable Undisclosed J. Laulu Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Foreman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee T. Fox Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Johanning Guard Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Young Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring C. Wilkins Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Foot J. Meredith Guard Questionable Shoulder M. Epps Safety Injured Reserve Knee - ACL M. Webb Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed Z. White Running Back Questionable Quadriceps L. Masterson Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Turner Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone A. O'Connell Quarterback Injured Reserve Thumb N. Hobbs Cornerback Questionable Ankle J. Bennett Cornerback Questionable Shoulder A. Mattison Running Back Questionable Ankle G. Minshew Quarterback Out Collarbone T. Tucker Wide Receiver Questionable Hip

Las Vegas Raiders team news

If Aidan O'Connell remains unavailable this weekend, the Raiders will have no choice but to turn to Desmond Ridder as their starting quarterback. Ridder served as the Atlanta Falcons' starter last season, but his struggles on the field contributed to a dismal 7-10 campaign that led to the dismissal of head coach Arthur Smith.

Following his release by Atlanta, Ridder signed with the Arizona Cardinals but lost the backup job to Clayton Tune. The Raiders eventually picked him up from Arizona’s practice squad. So far this season, Ridder has seen limited action, completing 16 of 26 passes across three appearances.

Raiders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Omenihu Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen P. Hendershot Tight End Injured Reserve Calf N. Bolton Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Gray Tight End Questionable Triceps M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL H. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Head I. Pacheco Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle T. Dean Safety Questionable Triceps L. Sneed Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Watson Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg S. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Abdomen J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Wiley Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Butker Kicker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus S. Shrader Kicker Questionable Hamstring C. Jones Linebacker Questionable Illness

