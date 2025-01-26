Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills AFC Championship Game: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chiefs versus Bills AFC Championship Game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

For four NFL teams, the dream of lifting the coveted Lombardi Trophy is still alive—at least for one more week. In the AFC Championship Game, the Buffalo Bills will hit the road to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday evening. The stakes couldn't be higher, with a ticket to the Super Bowl in New Orleans on the line for the victor, while the defeated team will see their season end in heartbreak.

Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes for a Super Bowl berth. Could the scriptwriters have penned it any better?

These two dynamic quarterbacks will clash yet again in the postseason as the Chiefs play host to the Bills in the AFC title showdown. This marks the fourth playoff encounter between these two powerhouses in recent seasons, with their rivalry growing more intense each year.

Earlier this season, Buffalo handed Kansas City a rare defeat, snapping the Chiefs' unbeaten record in November. However, when it comes to the playoffs, the Chiefs have consistently had the upper hand. They've bested the Bills three times in postseason battles, including a decisive victory last year.

Will this be the moment Josh Allen and the Bills finally conquer their playoff nemesis and punch their ticket to the franchise's first Super Bowl appearance since 1994? Or will Patrick Mahomes guide Kansas City to yet another title game as they aim to etch their names into NFL history?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills AFC Championship Game, plus plenty more.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills: Date and kick-off time

The Chiefs will take on the Bills in a highly anticipated AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 26 at 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

Date Sunday, January 26, 2025 Kick-off Time 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT Venue GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location Kansas City, Kansas

How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills AFC Championship Game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (analyst) will serve as the crew in the booth.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills team news & key players

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Chiefs' historic bid for a third consecutive Super Bowl triumph remains intact after a methodical 23-14 victory over the Houston Texans last Saturday. As always, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were the driving forces behind the offense, connecting seven times for 117 yards and a touchdown. Now, the Chiefs find themselves in their seventh straight AFC Championship Game, with their postseason mastery on full display.

While the Bills got the better of Kansas City in the regular season, playoff football has told a different story. The Chiefs boast a flawless 3-0 record against Buffalo in postseason meetings during the Mahomes-Allen era.

Travis Kelce has a history of stepping up in crunch time, and Saturday's performance was no exception. Despite recording just one 100-yard game during the regular season, he exploded against the Texans, showcasing his knack for delivering in critical moments. Kelce's postseason pedigree is well-documented, as he racked up 355 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s playoff run en route to another Super Bowl title.

Although Patrick Mahomes endured a relatively quiet season by his own lofty standards, his ability to shine under the brightest lights remains unquestioned. This year, the Chiefs' offense finished 15th in scoring, while their ground game, led by Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, ranked 22nd. Injuries hampered Pacheco's availability during the season, but he’s now back to full strength. Still, the veteran shared carries with Hunt last weekend, with Kansas City managing just 50 rushing yards on 22 attempts.

Chiefs injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen N. Bolton Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Gray Tight End Questionable Triceps M. Tuipulotu Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL W. Gay Linebacker Questionable Shoulder C. Jacobs Linebacker Injured Reserve Concussion B. Cupp Tight End Out Undisclosed L. Sneed Cornerback Injured Reserve Quadriceps R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee M. Hardman Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee S. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Abdomen D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Wiley Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Shrader Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Cochrane Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle P. Wanogho Tackle Questionable Quadriceps T. Gillespie Safety Questionable Undisclosed J. Hayek Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder I. Gathings Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring

Buffalo Bills team news

The Bills eked out a dramatic 27-25 win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday to set up this monumental matchup. They capitalized on three forced turnovers and caught a break when the Ravens failed to convert a critical two-point attempt. Under head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen, Buffalo is now heading to its second AFC Championship in recent memory.

Although Josh Allen wasn’t spectacular against Baltimore, he delivered when it mattered, scoring two rushing touchdowns despite throwing for just 127 yards. However, if the Bills are to break their playoff curse against Kansas City, Allen will likely need to elevate his performance.

Statistically, Allen is in the prime of his career. The dual-threat quarterback completed nearly 64% of his passes this season, racking up 3,731 yards through the air alongside 28 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He’s also a significant threat on the ground, tallying 12 rushing scores during the regular season. Buffalo enters this game with a balanced offense, ranking ninth in both passing and rushing, and they’ve been even more potent in the playoffs, where they’re fourth in rushing and third in scoring.

The Bills' red-zone efficiency has been one of their calling cards, ranking second in the league this season. Expect them to lean heavily on their ground game, with James Cook, Ty Johnson, and Ray Davis complementing Allen’s rushing abilities.

Bills injury report

Player Position Game Status Injury T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Rapp Safety Out Hip J. Virgil Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Benford Cornerback Questionable Concussion B. Spector Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. Claypool Wide Receiver Questionable Toe T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring L. Keys Wide Receiver Questionable Leg

