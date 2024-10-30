How to watch today's Charlotte 49ers vs Tulane Green Wave NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Charlotte 49ers vs Tulane Green Wave NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Tulane Green Wave (6-2, 4-0 AAC) will head to North Carolina to face the Charlotte 49ers (3-5, 2-2 AAC) on Halloween night at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Charlotte 49ers vs Tulane Green Wave NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Charlotte 49ers vs Tulane Green Wave: Date and kick-off time

The Charlotte 49ers will take on Tulane Green Wave in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Thursday, October 31, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Jerry Richardson Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Charlotte 49ers vs Tulane Green Wave on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Matt Barrie (play-by-play) and Dan Mullen (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Charlotte 49ers vs Tulane Green Wave

Audio Stream: Home: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 970 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Charlotte 49ers vs Tulane Green Wave team news & key players

Charlotte 49ers team news

The 49ers are coming off two consecutive losses against Memphis (33-28) and Navy (51-17), both of which are among the stronger teams in the conference. They had shown improvement prior to these games, securing victories over Rice and East Carolina, but their performance against Navy was a setback.

Quarterback play has been inconsistent throughout the season, with freshman Deshawn Purdie and Max Brown both seeing action last week, with Brown starting. The 6-3 transfer from Florida has struggled, completing only 49.4% of his passes for 558 yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions over four games, including another interception against Memphis. Purdie managed to complete 5 of 14 passes for 152 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Against Charlotte, Memphis racked up 212 rushing yards and matched that with 212 passing yards, while the 49ers committed nine penalties for 61 yards. The Tigers held the ball for 36:21 compared to Charlotte's 23:39.

Cartevious Norton (391 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Hahsaun Wilson (363 yards, 6 touchdowns) are critical to Charlotte's rushing attack. Purdie has shown potential, completing 57% of his passes for 869 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions, but he has struggled in the ground game, posting -120 rushing yards, while Brown has gained 60 rushing yards on 30 attempts. The team's most dangerous deep threat is O'Mega Blake, who has 18 catches for 419 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 23.3 yards per catch. The South Carolina transfer also had a standout performance against Memphis, recording three receptions for 128 yards.

Tulane Green Wave team news

Tulane enters this matchup riding a five-game winning streak, most recently securing a 45-37 victory against North Texas on the road. It's a challenging turnaround for a college team, but both squads will face this contest with limited rest. In their win over the Mean Green, the Green Wave rushed for an impressive 297 yards, led by Makhi Hughes, who tallied 30 carries for 195 yards and a touchdown. However, Tulane's defense faced challenges, surrendering 449 passing yards to Chandler Morris. Still, they managed to force two fumbles and ended up with a +1 turnover ratio.

Tulane held a comfortable 45-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter but allowed two late touchdowns in the final 4:23, making the final score seem closer than it was. Ultimately, the Green Wave is set for a bowl appearance, but they also have the opportunity to secure a spot in the AAC championship game. Quarterback Darian Mensah directs a potent offense, amassing 1,583 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 64.2% completion rate. Mario Williams is the leading receiver, with 28 receptions for 465 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 16.6 yards per catch. However, Tulane's real strength lies in their ground game, with Hughes leading the way, racking up 939 rushing yards and nine touchdowns at an average of 5.7 yards per carry.

