Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chargers vs Saints 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The struggling New Orleans Saints will travel to Los Angeles this Sunday to face the Los Angeles Chargers in an inter-conference clash.

After a promising start with two wins, the Saints have hit a rough patch, suffering five consecutive defeats and jeopardizing their chances of making the NFC Playoffs.

They've had over a week to regroup following a dismal performance where they managed just 10 points in a 23-point loss to the Denver Broncos on October 17. Meanwhile, under the leadership of new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers sit at 3-3 and are looking to bounce back after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints NFL game, plus plenty more.

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints: Date and kick-off time

The Chargers will take on the Saints in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Date Sunday, October 27 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue SoFi Stadium Location Inglewood, California

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Mark Sanchez (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 233 (CAR), 817 (NE) | Away: 388 (CAR), 822 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints team news & key players

Los Angeles Chargers team news

The Los Angeles Chargers, sitting at 3-3, are coming off a narrow 17-15 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. In a heartbreaker, the Chargers allowed a game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock. Remarkably, they failed to score a touchdown during the game, with Justin Herbert going 27 for 39 for 349 yards, while J.K. Dobbins led the ground game with 40 yards on 14 carries.

Offensively, the Chargers have struggled this season, averaging only 300 total yards per game, with 198 passing yards and 116 rushing yards. However, defensively, they have excelled, allowing just 198 passing yards and 111 rushing yards per game. Herbert has faced challenges at quarterback due to limited options among his receiving corps, completing 65.2% of his passes for 1,674 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception. The focus for LA remains on the running game, where Dobbins has tallied 478 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Lemieux Guard Injured Reserve Ankle N. Sewell Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL R. Ramczyk Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee C. Brewer Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Hudson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed J. Herron Tackle Injured Reserve Knee P. Adebo Cornerback Injured Reserve Upper Leg R. Shaheed Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus T. Kpassagnon Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Achilles R. Wright Defensive Back Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Rader Tight End Questionable Undisclosed R. Connelly Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Saldiveri Offensive Lineman Out Shoulder C. Wilson Wide Receiver Out Hip W. Harris Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring E. McCoy Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Groin D. Carr Quarterback Doubtful Oblique T. Summers Linebacker Questionable Ankle

Los Angeles team news

New Orleans is reeling from a 33-10 defeat at home against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. In that matchup, Spencer Rattler completed 25 of 35 passes for 172 yards, while the Saints' defense struggled to contain Javonte Williams, who rushed for two touchdowns.

The Saints are grappling with several significant injuries, as quarterback Derek Carr remains sidelined due to an oblique injury. Additionally, Taysom Hill, Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and Juwan Johnson are all listed on the injury report this week. Notably, Olave leads the team with 34 receptions for 252 yards.

New Orleans' offense is averaging a mere 208.4 passing yards and 116 rushing yards per game. On the defensive side, they are allowing a staggering 394 total yards of offense per game, the highest in the NFL. They give up 261 passing yards and 147 rushing yards per contest. Kamara is the Saints' leading rusher, accumulating 438 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed A. Samuel Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Chark Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin T. McLellan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Bosa Linebacker Questionable Hip H. Hurst Tight End Questionable Groin D. Davis Wide Receiver Doubtful Hamstring D. Leonard Defensive Back Injured Reserve Hamstring G. Edwards Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle D. Perryman Linebacker Questionable Toe Q. Johnston Wide Receiver Doubtful Ankle L. McConkey Wide Receiver Questionable Hip W. Dissly Tight End Questionable Shoulder

