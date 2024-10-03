How to watch and listen to South Carolina Gamecocks vs Ole Miss Rebels 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina versus Ole Miss NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

An exciting SEC clash is on the horizon as No. 12 Ole Miss looks to bounce back from last week's setback, traveling to face South Carolina in Week 6 of college football action.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the South Carolina Gamecocks vs Ole Miss Rebels NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Ole Miss Rebels: Date and kick-off time

The Gamecocks will take on Rebels in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue Williams-Brice Stadium Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina Gamecocks vs Ole Miss Rebels on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of South Carolina Gamecocks vs Ole Miss Rebels

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 83 (NE), 83 (CAR) | Home: 191 (NE), 961 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs Ole Miss Rebels team news & key players

South Carolina Gamecocks team news

South Carolina started the season with two straight wins, first edging Old Dominion 23-19, then cruising to a 31-6 victory over Kentucky. In their third game, the Gamecocks suffered a tough 36-33 loss to LSU.

In their September 21 matchup against Akron, South Carolina bounced back, scoring in every quarter during a 50-7 rout. QB Robby Ashford threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, also leading the rushing attack with 133 yards and a score.

LaNorris Sellers has been a standout performer for South Carolina this season. The freshman quarterback has shown steady improvement each week and was on track for a career-best performance before an injury sidelined him in the first half against LSU. After a two-week break, the dual-threat QB is ready to return to action against Ole Miss on Saturday. With his mobility being a crucial element of the team’s offense, Sellers could easily wrap up the day with multiple rushing touchdowns.

Ole Miss Rebels team news

The Rebels began their 2024 campaign with a dominant 76-0 victory over an outmatched Furman squad, followed by a commanding 52-3 win against Middle Tennessee. Ole Miss kept the momentum going with a 40-6 triumph over Wake Forest and a 52-13 win over Georgia Southern.

However, last weekend’s game against Kentucky saw the Rebels suffer a narrow 20-17 upset, despite holding a 17-13 lead going into the fourth quarter. QB Jaxson Dart threw for 261 yards and one touchdown, while Henry Parrish led the ground game with 62 yards and a touchdown.

