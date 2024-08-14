How to watch today's Caribbean vs Mexico LLWS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the LLWS game between the Caribbean and Mexico, as well as the first-pitch time and team news.

The 2024 Little League World Series starts on Wednesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and will feature some of the best youth baseball players from all sections of the United States and also from several other countries.

Caribbean Region side Aruba Center Little League will open the tournament in Game 1 against the Mexico Region champion, Matamoros Little League, on Wednesday at Volunteer Stadium.

Aruba secured its spot at the tournament after winning the Caribbean Region Tournament with a 2-0 victory over the Dominican Republic in the regional championship game. They finished the region tournament with a 4-2 overall record, falling in two of their first three games of pool play before bouncing back to win its final three games to lift the title.

Matamoros Little League from Tamaulipas, Mexico, meanwhile, is set to return to Williamsport to represent Mexico after clinching the national championship with a close 5-4 victory. The team wrapped up the regional tournament with a 6-1 record, with their only loss coming against Cotaxtla Little League in the final game of pool play.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Caribbean vs Mexico LLWS game, plus plenty more.

How to watch the Caribbean vs Mexico LLWS game on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC

Streaming service: ESPN+

The 2024 Little League World Series, taking place from August 14 to 25, will have all 38 games broadcasted on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC. Fans can also catch every match of the tournament through streaming on ESPN+ or the ESPN app.

Additionally, Fubo, which includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC in its coverage, offers another streaming option.

Caribbean vs Mexico LLWS game: Date and First-Pitch time

The Caribbean and Mexico will hit the diamond at Volunteer Stadium for this matchup on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, with the first pitch at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT in the US.

Date Wednesday, August 14, 2024 First-Pitch Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Volunteer Stadium Location South Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Caribbean vs Mexico record at LLWS

Aruba Center Little League (Caribbean)

Aruba Center Little League is the only league from Aruba to ever make it to the finals, with its first and only other appearance coming in 2011. The league finished with a 0-2 record during that outing as it faced the eventual international champions from Japan in the opening round before dropping in four innings against Chinese Taipei in the elimination bracket game.

Matamoros Little League (Mexico)

Having last competed in Williamsport in 2022, where they ended with a 2-2 record, Matamoros Little League is making its seventh appearance on the grandest stage in youth sports. This marks the 36th time Mexico has participated since 1957, the second most appearances by any international team, only trailing Canada. Matamoros Little League's most notable achievement came in the 2008 LLBWS, where they won five consecutive games, ultimately securing the runner-up position in the championship game.

