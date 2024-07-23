2024 Little League Softball World Series: How to live stream and watch softball tournament

How to catch the finale of this year’s youth competition, live from North Carolina

The 2024 Little League Softball World Series will take place once again this August as a dozen teams from around the globe prepare to meet to crown their latest champions.

Held at its traditional home of Stallings Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina, the finale of this year’s youth competition will bring together several of the best sides who are out to leave their mark on softball history.

With eight teams from the United States and another four from each of the game’s global regions set to compete, there will be an international flavor to events - but it seems almost certain success will come for a homegrown contender once more.

With no shortage of action across the competition, how can you ensure you don’t miss a moment? Allow GOAL to give you all the details on where you can catch the 2024 Little League Softball World Series, including how to live stream and watch the event.

When is the 2024 Little League Softball World Series?

Getty Images

The 2024 Little League Softball World Series will take place between Sunday, August 4, and Sunday, August 11, at Stallings Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina, United States.

The steady home of the event, it will welcome teams from across the United States and further afield to compete over less than a fortnight in mid-August.

How to watch the 2024 Little League Softball World Series

Viewers in the United States can watch the 2024 Little League Softball World Series on ABC and ESPN channels and stream it through the latter’s online service, ESPN+, throughout the full tournament.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers to access various sporting content for just $10.99 monthly.

Most games will be shown on ESPN+, with only a limited handful on ESPN and ESPN2. The final will be the only game shown on ABC. To access the ABC channel and all ESPN channels, fans can sign up for Fubo, which offers a free trial. Plans for Fubo start at $74.99 per month and go up to $99.99 per month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, Fubo is a no-brainer for sports fans.

2024 Little League Softball World Series - Bracket Schedule

Date Round Watch Sunday, August 4 Game 01 - 10:00 ET ESPN+ Game 02 - 13:00 ET ESPN+ Game 03 - 16:00 ET ESPN+ Game 04 - 19:00 ET ESPN+ Monday, August 5 Game 05 - 10:00 ET ESPN+ Game 06 - 13:00 ET ESPN+ Game 07 - 16:00 ET ESPN+ Game 08 - 19:00 ET ESPN+ Tuesday, August 6 Game 09 - 10:00 ET ESPN+ Game 10 - 13:00 ET ESPN+ Game 11 - 16:00 ET ESPN+ Game 12 - 19:00 ET ESPN+ Wednesday, August 7 Game 13 - 10:00 ET ESPN+ Game 14 - 13:00 ET ESPN+ Thursday, August 8 Game 15 - 13:00 ET ESPN+ Game 16 - 17:00 ET ESPN+ Friday, August 9 Game 17 - 16:00 ET ESPN+ Game 18 - 19:00 ET ESPN+ Saturday, August 10 Game 19 - 14:00 ET ESPN, ESPN2, Fubo Game 20 - 17:00 ET ESPN, ESPN2, Fubo Sunday, August 11 Game 21 - 12:00 ET ABC, ESPN2, Fubo Game 22 - 15:00 ET ABC, ESPN2, Fubo

2024 Little League Softball World Series FAQs

Getty Images

When did the Little League Softball World Series first take place?

The inaugural Little League Softball World Series first took place half a century ago, in 1974, in Newport, New York.

The Wellswood Little League, from Tampa, Florida, United States, claimed the first victory in the event.

When will the next Little League Softball World Series take place?

The 2025 Little League Softball World Series will take place between Sunday, August 3 and Sunday, August 10, once again at Stallings Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina, United States.

Dates have been confirmed for the 2025 and 2026 editions.