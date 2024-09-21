Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After a surprising loss to Tampa Bay last week, the Detroit Lions (1-1) head west to face the Arizona Cardinals (1-1) in Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season.

It's hard not to laud what the Cardinals have accomplished in the opening weeks of the season. Arizona jumped out to a significant lead against the Buffalo Bills in a 34-28 loss during Week 1, then bounced back with a commanding 41-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams last week—the same Rams who pushed Detroit to overtime in their opener.

Few anticipated such a decisive victory for the Cardinals, but Sean McVay's team was no match for Arizona. Marvin Harrison Jr. had a standout debut in the NFL, while Kyler Murray posted a flawless passer rating. Could this be an indication that the Cardinals are a dark horse for the playoffs?

On the other hand, Detroit's high-powered offense was stifled by a formidable Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, resulting in a loss to the visitors in a playoff rematch. This marks the second consecutive season the Lions have stumbled in their second home game, but they are determined to ignite their offense and live up to expectations as a playoff contender.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions NFL game, plus plenty more.

Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions: Date and kick-off time

The Cardinals will take on the Lions in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 22, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Date Sunday, September 22 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Mark Schlereth (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 800 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 810 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Cardinals vs Detroit Lions team news & key players

Arizona Cardinals team news

There was a lot of chatter surrounding Kyler Murray not connecting with a wide-open Marvin Harrison Jr. late in their Week 1 34-28 loss to the Buffalo Bills. However, that talk quickly faded after their dominant 41-10 victory over the LA Rams last Sunday, where Harrison excelled, recording 4 receptions on 8 targets for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns.

This weekend in Glendale, the duo will face a tougher challenge as the Cardinals take on the Detroit Lions. In the recent win against the Rams, Cardinals right tackle Kelvin Beachum reached a milestone with his 150th NFL start, filling in for the injured Jonah Williams.

The 35-year-old, now in his fifth season with the Cardinals, will need to perform well for at least the next three weeks, as Williams has been placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury and will be sidelined for a minimum of three games.

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Haynes Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. O'Donnell Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Robinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Calf T. Jones Running Back Questionable Shoulder E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Heel C. Jones Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle R. Fenton Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive End Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee D. Stills Defensive Lineman Questionable Shoulder X. Thomas Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed K. Beachum Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring

Detroit Lions team news

The Lions head west after a frustrating defeat at home against Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, managing to score only 16 points. Detroit QB Jared Goff passed for 307 yards during the game but was picked off twice, as the Lions continually found ways to undermine their own efforts. Coaching missteps, turnovers, and penalties all contributed to the disappointing outcome.

On the defensive side, Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions' defensive end, made a strong impact with three sacks in the first quarter of last week’s game against Tampa Bay, ultimately finishing with 4.5 sacks for the season, bringing his total to 5.5 this year.

Lions injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles E. Moseley Cornerback Injured Reserve Pectoral M. Badgley Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring N. Muti Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Cominsky Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Green Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion C. Galvin Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee - MCL T. Arnold Cornerback Questionable Illness E. Rakestraw Cornerback Questionable Hamstring N. Lynn Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Gilbert Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed M. Jefferson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Smith Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Martin Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Leg M. Farniok Guard Questionable Undisclosed C. James Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed I. Melifonwu Safety Questionable Ankle I. Williams Wide Receiver Questionable Abdomen A. Anzalone Linebacker Questionable Concussion G. Glasgow Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee W. Harris Cornerback Questionable Shin

