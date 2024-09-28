Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The Arizona Cardinals (1-2) are set to clash with the Washington Commanders (2-1) this Sunday at State Farm Stadium for their Week 4 showdown.
The Commanders come into this matchup riding high, having secured two consecutive victories, during which they’ve impressively avoided both punting and turning the ball over.
On the other side, the Cardinals have displayed a potent offense through the first three weeks, and that could spell trouble for a Washington defense that’s been shaky when it comes to containing opposing offenses. Still, the Commanders' offense has been just as formidable. Fresh off an unexpected win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, Washington finds themselves at 2-1 and sitting atop the NFC East, eager to build on their early success.
This weekend, Washington might hold a crucial edge. If there's anyone familiar with Kyler Murray’s play, it’s Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Having coached him during his time in Arizona, Kingsbury knows better than anyone how to exploit the quarterback’s tendencies. With that in mind, the question remains: which of these two surprising teams will come out on top in Week 4?
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders NFL game.
Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time
|Date
|Sunday, September 29
|Kick-off Time
|4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT
|Venue
|State Farm Stadium
|Location
|Glendale, Arizona
How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders on TV & stream live online
TV channel: FOX
- Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Mark Schlereth (color analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 800 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 831 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders team news & key players
Arizona Cardinals team news
Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback, has thrown for 635 yards, connecting on five touchdowns with just one interception. However, he’s faced heavy pressure, having been sacked six times so far. On the ground, James Conner leads the rushing attack with 189 yards and two touchdowns. In the air, Marvin Harrison Jr. has emerged as the top target, hauling in 10 catches for 198 yards and three scores.
Defensively, Kyzir White is setting the pace for tackles with 29, followed closely by Budda Baker, who has 25 but remains questionable for the upcoming game. Dennis Gardeck leads the team with 3.0 sacks, part of Arizona's collective effort, which has resulted in nine quarterback takedowns and one interception this season.
Cardinals injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|M. Haynes
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. O'Donnell
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|B. Ojulari
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL
|J. Smith
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Robinson
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|E. Jones
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Heel
|C. Jones
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|R. Fenton
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|P. Elflein
|Center
|Questionable
|Calf
|J. Ledbetter
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Knee
|H. Howerton
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Williams
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|X. Thomas
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|K. Beachum
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|J. Jones
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Triceps
|K. Tonga
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|T. McBride
|Tight End
|Questionable
|Concussion
|J. Barton
|Offensive Lineman
|Out
|Toe
|M. Harrison
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Quadriceps
Washington Commanders team news
Washington's offense was unstoppable against the Bengals, continuing their streak of not punting for the second week in a row. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had a debut to remember under the prime-time lights, throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns with an impressive 21-of-23 completion rate. He also added a rushing touchdown to his tally. Terry McLaurin was electric, hauling in four receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.
However, the defense left much to be desired, and they’ll need a standout performance to contain Arizona's dynamic attack, especially with the addition of rookie sensation Marvin Harrison Jr. in the receiving corps. The Commanders will be without running back Austin Ekeler this weekend after he sustained a concussion during Monday Night Football against the Bengals. With Ekeler sidelined, expect Brian Robinson Jr. to handle the bulk of the carries. Additionally, Jeremy McNichols will step in as the backup and should see some action as well.
Commanders injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|M. Mariota
|Quarterback
|Injured Reserve
|Chest
|T. Burgess
|Safety
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|K. Jones
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Stallworth
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|E. Obada
|Defensive End
|Physically unable to perform
|Lower Leg
|J. Magee
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - Meniscus
|B. Bauer
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Leg
|R. Stromberg
|Center
|Out
|Knee
|J. Cox
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Bada
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Achilles
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|A. Akingbulu
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|S. Toney
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Groin
|N. Pollard
|Defensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|C. Brooks
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|B. Nikkel
|Safety
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Ferrell
|Defensive End
|Out
|Knee
|J. Crowder
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Calf
|T. Owens
|Safety
|Questionable
|Ankle
|B. St-Juste
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Chest
|A. Ekeler
|Running Back
|Out
|Concussion
|S. Cosmi
|Guard
|Questionable
|Achilles