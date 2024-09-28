Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Arizona Cardinals (1-2) are set to clash with the Washington Commanders (2-1) this Sunday at State Farm Stadium for their Week 4 showdown.

The Commanders come into this matchup riding high, having secured two consecutive victories, during which they’ve impressively avoided both punting and turning the ball over.

On the other side, the Cardinals have displayed a potent offense through the first three weeks, and that could spell trouble for a Washington defense that’s been shaky when it comes to containing opposing offenses. Still, the Commanders' offense has been just as formidable. Fresh off an unexpected win against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, Washington finds themselves at 2-1 and sitting atop the NFC East, eager to build on their early success.

This weekend, Washington might hold a crucial edge. If there's anyone familiar with Kyler Murray’s play, it’s Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. Having coached him during his time in Arizona, Kingsbury knows better than anyone how to exploit the quarterback’s tendencies. With that in mind, the question remains: which of these two surprising teams will come out on top in Week 4?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders NFL game, plus plenty more.

Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders: Date and kick-off time

Date Sunday, September 29 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Mark Schlereth (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 800 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 831 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Cardinals vs Washington Commanders team news & key players

Arizona Cardinals team news

Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals quarterback, has thrown for 635 yards, connecting on five touchdowns with just one interception. However, he’s faced heavy pressure, having been sacked six times so far. On the ground, James Conner leads the rushing attack with 189 yards and two touchdowns. In the air, Marvin Harrison Jr. has emerged as the top target, hauling in 10 catches for 198 yards and three scores.

Defensively, Kyzir White is setting the pace for tackles with 29, followed closely by Budda Baker, who has 25 but remains questionable for the upcoming game. Dennis Gardeck leads the team with 3.0 sacks, part of Arizona's collective effort, which has resulted in nine quarterback takedowns and one interception this season.

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Haynes Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed C. O'Donnell Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Ojulari Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Robinson Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Calf E. Jones Cornerback Injured Reserve Heel C. Jones Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle R. Fenton Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed P. Elflein Center Questionable Calf J. Ledbetter Defensive End Questionable Knee H. Howerton Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee X. Thomas Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed K. Beachum Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Jones Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Triceps K. Tonga Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee T. McBride Tight End Questionable Concussion J. Barton Offensive Lineman Out Toe M. Harrison Wide Receiver Questionable Quadriceps

Washington Commanders team news

Washington's offense was unstoppable against the Bengals, continuing their streak of not punting for the second week in a row. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had a debut to remember under the prime-time lights, throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns with an impressive 21-of-23 completion rate. He also added a rushing touchdown to his tally. Terry McLaurin was electric, hauling in four receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown.

However, the defense left much to be desired, and they’ll need a standout performance to contain Arizona's dynamic attack, especially with the addition of rookie sensation Marvin Harrison Jr. in the receiving corps. The Commanders will be without running back Austin Ekeler this weekend after he sustained a concussion during Monday Night Football against the Bengals. With Ekeler sidelined, expect Brian Robinson Jr. to handle the bulk of the carries. Additionally, Jeremy McNichols will step in as the backup and should see some action as well.

Commanders injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Mariota Quarterback Injured Reserve Chest T. Burgess Safety Questionable Hamstring K. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Stallworth Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed E. Obada Defensive End Physically unable to perform Lower Leg J. Magee Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus B. Bauer Linebacker Questionable Leg R. Stromberg Center Out Knee J. Cox Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Bada Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Akingbulu Tackle Questionable Undisclosed S. Toney Defensive End Questionable Groin N. Pollard Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Brooks Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed B. Nikkel Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Ferrell Defensive End Out Knee J. Crowder Wide Receiver Questionable Calf T. Owens Safety Questionable Ankle B. St-Juste Cornerback Questionable Chest A. Ekeler Running Back Out Concussion S. Cosmi Guard Questionable Achilles

