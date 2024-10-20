Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cardinals versus Chargers 2024 NFL Week 7 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

In the second matchup of a Monday Night Football doubleheader, the Arizona Cardinals welcome the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cardinals have struggled recently, losing three of their last four games and now holding a 2-4 record. In Week 6, they suffered a heavy 34-13 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field.

Under the guidance of new head coach Jim Harbaugh, the Los Angeles Chargers have struggled to find their offensive groove this season. Five games into Harbaugh's tenure, the Chargers find themselves near the bottom of the league in several key offensive categories.

The Chargers returned from their Week 5 bye with a 23-16 victory over the Denver Broncos in Denver, snapping a two-game skid.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Chargers: Date and kick-off time

The Cardinals will take on the Chargers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Date Monday, October 21 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Chargers on TV & stream live online

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Chargers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 229 (CAR), 800 (NE) | Away: 228 (CAR), 817 (NE) | National: 230 (CAR), 963 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Chargers team news & key players

Arizona Cardinals team news

The Arizona Cardinals are dealing with several injury woes ahead of Monday’s matchup. Rookie lineman Kelvin Beachum (hamstring), defensive lineman Darius Robinson (calf), and linebacker Owen Pappoe (hip) were all absent from practice. Adding to their concerns, defensive tackle Bilal Nichols has been sidelined for the rest of the season after suffering neck injuries in consecutive games.

One silver lining for the Cardinals has been the emergence of rookie wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.. Selected fourth overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison has been a standout performer, leading the team with 279 receiving yards and four touchdowns from 17 receptions.

However, his availability for Monday remains uncertain after he sustained a concussion in the second quarter of last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. While Harrison is still navigating the concussion protocol, he was able to participate in non-contact drills on Thursday.

Kyler Murray has connected on 68.2% of his throws, amassing 1,186 passing yards along with eight touchdowns and just two interceptions. On the ground, James Conner has contributed 403 rushing yards and found the end zone three times.

Cardinals injury list

Cardinals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries
M. Harrison Wide receiver Questionable Concussion
K. Beachum Offensive lineman Questionable Hamstring
B. Nichols Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Neck
D. Robinson Defensive lineman Injured Reserve Calf
O. Pappoe Linebacker Out Hip

Los Angeles Chargers team news

Despite the hefty contract of quarterback Justin Herbert, his performances have been underwhelming. The Chargers will look to ignite their offense in Glendale, Arizona, on Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals' defense, which has faced significant struggles this year, could offer the Chargers the opening they need. This includes last week's 34-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers, where the Cardinals fell behind 24-0 in the first 25 minutes of the game.

On the offensive side, the Chargers are currently 28th in total offense, managing just 281 yards per game, and rank 26th in scoring offense, averaging only 18.2 points per contest.

Herbert has yet to hit his stride under Harbaugh's system. He's averaging a modest 163 passing yards per game, ranking 28th in the NFL, with just 815 passing yards across five games. While Herbert posted a season-high 237 passing yards in the victory against Denver, his overall output has fallen short of the high expectations set by his talent and substantial paycheck.

Chargers injury list

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries
J. Herbert Quarterback Questionable Hip
M. Williams Wide receiver Questionable Hamstring
J. Bosa Linebacker Questionable Hip
D. Chark Wide receiver Injured Reserve Groin

