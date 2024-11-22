How to watch and listen to California Golden Bears vs Stanford Cardinal 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch California versus Stanford NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

California Memorial Stadium will host an intriguing ACC clash on Saturday as the California Golden Bears (5-5) square off against the Stanford Cardinal (3-7).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the California Golden Bears vs Stanford Cardinal NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

California Golden Bears vs Stanford Cardinal: Date and kick-off time

The Golden Bears will take on the Cardinal in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT, at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, CA.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET/ 12:30 pm PT Venue California Memorial Stadium Location Berkeley, CA

How to watch California Golden Bears vs Stanford Cardinal on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ACC Network

Broadcasters: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play) and Orlando Franklin (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of California Golden Bears vs Stanford Cardinal

Audio Stream: Home: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

California Golden Bears vs Stanford Cardinal team news & key players

California Golden Bears team news

Cal's recent games have included a win over Wake Forest, a loss to Syracuse, and an upcoming tilt against SMU. The Golden Bears have been inconsistent at home, splitting their last six contests at Memorial Stadium. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been a standout performer, completing 68.6% of his passes for 2,705 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Jack Endries and Nyziah Hunter have been key targets, combining for 942 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, with Trond Grizzell adding 22 receptions.

In the rushing department, Cal averages 123.3 yards per game, led by Jaivian Thomas, who has amassed 583 yards and seven touchdowns. On the defensive side, the Golden Bears have been solid, surrendering just 20.7 points and 342.2 yards per contest. Teddye Buchanan anchors the defense with 97 tackles, Xavier Carlton has recorded nine sacks, and Nohl Williams leads the secondary with seven interceptions.

Stanford Cardinal team news

Stanford's recent results include a loss to NC State, a thrilling win over Louisville, and a looming clash against San Jose State. The Cardinal have struggled on the road, dropping their last three away games. Quarterback Ashton Daniels has completed 63.4% of his passes for 1,309 yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The duo of Elic Ayomanor and Emmett Mosley V has been a bright spot, combining for 1,021 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns, while tight end Sam Roush has hauled in 31 receptions.

On the ground, Stanford averages 134.7 rushing yards per game, with Daniels leading the charge at 515 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, the Cardinal have allowed 34.6 points and 414.8 total yards per game. Linebacker Gaethan Bernadel leads the team with 70 tackles, David Bailey has notched six sacks, and Collin Wright has snagged two interceptions.

