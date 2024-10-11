How to watch and listen to BYU Cougars vs Arizona Wildcats 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch BYU Cougars vs Arizona Wildcats NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 15 BYU Cougars (5-0) prepare to clash with fellow Big 12 rival, the Arizona Wildcats (3-2), on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Although this isn't a ranked showdown, the stakes are high for both squads.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the BYU Cougars vs Arizona Wildcats NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

BYU Cougars vs Arizona Wildcats: Date and kick-off time

The BYU Cougars will take on Arizona Wildcats in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue LaVell Edwards Stadium Location Provo, Utah

How to watch BYU Cougars vs Arizona Wildcats on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of BYU Cougars vs Arizona Wildcats

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE) | Home: 143 (CAR), 143 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

BYU Cougars vs Arizona Wildcats team news & key players

BYU Cougars team news

Jake Retzlaff has been the engine of BYU's offense this season, racking up 1,206 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, five interceptions, and a 61% completion rate. He's also chipped in with 156 rushing yards and a touchdown over five games. Key target Chase Roberts has pulled in 20 catches on 29 targets, totaling 334 yards and a touchdown, averaging four receptions per game.

Darius Lassiter has been productive as well, converting 32 targets into 16 receptions for 235 yards and three touchdowns. In the backfield, LJ Martin has added 87 rushing yards at 4.8 yards per carry, along with a touchdown, providing stability for the Cougars' offensive unit.

Arizona Wildcats team news

Entering the season, the Wildcats carried high expectations, fueled by one of college football's top quarterback-receiver tandems.

The Arizona Wildcats kicked off their season with a 62-point explosion, hinting at an elite offense. Yet, since that impressive debut, they’ve only managed an average of 18.5 points per game. Despite the drop-off in scoring, BYU's defense won't be taking anything lightly. The Wildcats still feature Tetairoa McMillan, arguably one of college football's top receivers. McMillan is averaging over 17 yards per catch and has already notched four touchdowns this season. Standing tall at 6-foot-5 with blazing speed and reliable hands, he's a constant threat regardless of the down or distance.

Also demanding attention is Noah Fifita, a standout quarterback who's flashed impressive skill throughout the season. Alongside him, Arizona's ground game has notably improved in recent weeks, adding another layer to their offense.

More college football news and coverage