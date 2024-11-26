How to watch and listen to Buffalo vs Kent State 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Buffalo vs Kent State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-11, 0-7 MAC) aim to end their dismal season on a high note by securing their first win when they face the Buffalo Bulls (7-4, 5-2 MAC) on Tuesday night.

The Golden Flashes have endured a nightmare season, dropping all 11 games so far. While the program has had four winless teams in its history, none have ever endured a 12-game losing streak. Kent State is desperate to avoid setting a new low when they take on Buffalo.

The Bulls, on the other hand, bounced back from a two-game skid with victories over Akron, Ball State, and Eastern Michigan, covering the spread in two of those matchups. Buffalo will look to extend their winning streak to five games and carry that momentum forward by overcoming Kent State.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Buffalo vs Kent State NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Buffalo vs Kent State: Date and kick-off time

The Kent State Golden Flashes will take on the Buffalo Bulls in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT at UB Stadium in Buffalo, NY.

Date Tuesday, November 26, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue UB Stadium Location Buffalo, NY

How to watch Buffalo vs Kent State on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Buffalo vs Kent State

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Buffalo vs Kent State team news & key players

Buffalo Bulls team news

Buffalo's offense has been more productive, averaging 28.7 points per game while tallying 190.2 passing yards and 156.6 rushing yards per contest. C.J. Ogbonna shone in their win over Eastern Michigan, completing 64% of his passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 42 yards on 10 carries. Al-Jay Henderson led the ground attack with 86 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, and JJ Jenkins made a big impact with five catches for 120 yards and a touchdown.

On the season, Ogbonna has been reliable, completing 56.5% of his passes for 2,051 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just four interceptions. Henderson has been their most consistent rusher, amassing 774 yards at 5.1 yards per carry and scoring seven touchdowns.

Defensively, the Bulls have had their struggles, allowing 29.9 points per game. However, they limited Eastern Michigan to just 20 points in their last game and will need a similar defensive effort to secure the win against Kent State.

Kent State Golden Flashes team news

Kent State's offense has been lackluster, averaging just 15.1 points per contest. They generate 161.3 passing yards and 74.3 rushing yards per game. Tommy Ulatowski showed some flashes in their loss to Akron, completing 60% of his passes for 229 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Ky Thomas contributed 52 yards on 13 carries, while Luke Floriea stood out with three receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Across the season, Ulatowski has struggled, completing just 45.4% of his throws for 1,262 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Thomas leads the ground game with 549 rushing yards and a single touchdown.

Defensively, Kent State has been porous, surrendering a staggering 44.2 points per game. They allowed 38 points in their last outing and must improve significantly if they hope to end their losing streak.

