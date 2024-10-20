Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Buccaneers versus Ravens 2024 NFL Week 7 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The first of two Monday Night Football clashes this week sees the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-2).

The Ravens had a rocky start, dropping their first two games against the Chiefs and Raiders. However, they have since rebounded impressively, racking up four significant victories against Dallas, Buffalo, Cincinnati, and Washington. In their most recent outing on Sunday, Oct. 13, the Ravens claimed a 30-23 win at home over the Commanders.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boast one of the league’s most potent offenses and will look to shine under the bright lights of Monday night. The Bucs kicked off their season with back-to-back triumphs over the Commanders and Lions. They've also secured key victories against the Eagles and Saints. Tampa Bay’s two losses came in a home defeat to Denver and an overtime thriller on the road against Atlanta. In their last contest on Sunday, Oct. 13, the Buccaneers dominated the Saints with a convincing 51-27 win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens: Date and kick-off time

The Buccaneers will take on the Ravens in a highly anticipated NFL game on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Date Monday, October 21 Kick-off Time 8:15 pm ET/ 5:15 pm PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2

Broadcasters: Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 829 (NE) | Away: 225 (CAR), 802 (NE) | National: 88 (CAR), 88 (NE) | Espanol: 227 (CAR), 832 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Baltimore Ravens team news & key players

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

Tampa Bay got off to a blistering start, racing to a 17-0 lead. However, they faltered in the second quarter, allowing New Orleans to put up 27 points. Fortunately for the Buccaneers, they locked down defensively in the second half, preventing the Saints from scoring again while their offense caught fire.

Baker Mayfield had a standout performance, completing 24 of 36 passes for 325 yards. He threw four touchdowns, though his three interceptions showed some inconsistency. On the ground, Sean Tucker had an excellent outing, rushing for 136 yards and adding a touchdown. Chris Godwin emerged as Mayfield’s go-to target, hauling in 11 receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Mayfield is enjoying one of his finest seasons to date, completing 71% of his passes while averaging 248 yards per game. He's thrown 15 touchdown passes alongside five interceptions and has also chipped in with two rushing scores for the team’s five total rushing touchdowns. Godwin and Mike Evans have been key targets, combining for 10 touchdowns this season. On the defensive side, the Buccaneers are anchored by linebacker Lavonte David, who leads the team with 46 total tackles.

Buccaneers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Dennis Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Edmonds Running Back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed R. Jarrett Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee K. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle P. Durham Tight End Questionable Calf B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed T. Palmer Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion D. Delaney Defensive Back Questionable Knee S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed E. Brown Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ribs R. White Running Back Questionable Foot J. Dean Cornerback Questionable Hamstring W. Gholston Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee E. Deckers Long Snapper Injured Reserve Hamstring M. Evans Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring G. Barton Center Questionable Hamstring M. Watts Linebacker Injured Reserve Quadriceps C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder

Baltimore Ravens team news

At the start of the season, Baltimore Ravens fans had reason to be worried. Losing to Kansas City was expected, but the home defeat to Las Vegas raised red flags about the season ahead. However, coach John Harbaugh, Lamar Jackson, and the rest of the team kept their composure and responded with a four-game winning streak.

Their most recent victory came against the Commanders, where Derrick Henry dominated on the ground, racking up 132 rushing yards and finding the end zone twice. Henry's performance was a key offensive highlight, but Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, and Mark Andrews also contributed significantly, each recording over 65 receiving yards, with Flowers leading the charge at 132 yards.

At the helm of this offense, Lamar Jackson continues to shine, fully aware of the vast potential his weapons bring to the field. Jackson is averaging 254.8 passing yards per game, completing 67.0% of his throws with an impressive 10-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Not just a threat in the air, Jackson's legs remain a weapon, as he’s already accumulated 403 rushing yards and two additional touchdowns on the ground this season.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries K. Mitchell Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed A. Maulet Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot M. Aumavae-Laulu Guard Questionable Back C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Urban Defensive End Questionable Illness A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed R. Ali Running Back Questionable Ankle D. Jennings Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed O. Beckham Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring D. Harty Wide Receiver Questionable Knee J. Armour-Davis Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Toles Safety Questionable Undisclosed J. Clowney Linebacker Doubtful Shoulder M. Harrison Linebacker Questionable Groin B. Washington Defensive Tackle Questionable Knee K. Zeitler Guard Questionable Groin Q. Ismail Tight End Out Undisclosed

