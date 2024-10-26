Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Buccaneers versus Falcons 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in a pivotal NFC South matchup at Raymond James Stadium.

Entering the season with high expectations after acquiring Kirk Cousins, the Falcons have so far lived up to the hype. Despite holding a 4-3 record, they currently sit atop the division. Though last week's 34-14 defeat to Seattle was disappointing, they've managed to secure three victories in their last four outings. Atlanta boasts a perfect 3-0 record against divisional rivals, having played Tampa Bay and New Orleans at home.

Now, they'll aim to capitalize on this road trip, especially with a challenging schedule ahead that includes a game against Dallas and another road contest against the Saints. A win here would significantly boost their confidence. The Buccaneers are in a similar position, but recent injuries have heightened concerns. After a strong start, Tampa Bay has faltered recently, dropping three of their last five games, including a 41-31 setback against Baltimore at home on Monday night.

The team has struggled to maintain consistency and find success. Although they’ve secured victories over Detroit, Washington, and the Eagles, it’s uncertain which version of the Buccaneers will take the field on game day.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons: Date and kick-off time

The Buccaneers will take on the Falcons in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Date Sunday, October 27 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Greg Olsen (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 829 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 801 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons team news & key players

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

Injuries are becoming a growing worry for the Buccaneers, particularly on the offensive side. Not only did they lose the game against the Ravens, but they also saw key wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin go down with injuries. Evans scored a touchdown in the first quarter before getting hurt, while Godwin's injury could sideline him for the remainder of the season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield had a productive game, throwing for 370 yards and three touchdowns, but he also committed two critical interceptions.

Tight end Cade Otton led the receiving group with eight receptions for 100 yards, while running back Rachaad White contributed significantly with six catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns, along with 40 rushing yards. However, the Buccaneers' defense struggled, allowing 508 total yards to Baltimore, and they've given up 27 or more points in three consecutive games.

Mayfield is currently completing 70.5% of his passes for 1,859 yards, with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. With the injuries to their top receivers, Sterling Shepard (who recorded eight catches for 93 yards) and Otton (who has 27 catches for 263 yards) will need to take on larger roles in the passing game. The Buccaneers will also rely on their running back trio of Bucky Irving (351 rushing yards), Rachaad White (227 rushing yards, 198 receiving yards), and Sean Tucker (172 rushing yards). However, Irving's availability is uncertain due to a toe injury.

Buccaneers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL S. Dennis Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Edmonds Running Back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee T. Smith Safety Out Concussion Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed R. Jarrett Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee K. Johnson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle P. Durham Tight End Questionable Calf B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Delaney Defensive Back Questionable Knee S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed J. Dean Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring E. Deckers Long Snapper Injured Reserve Hamstring B. Irving Running Back Questionable Toe C. Godwin Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle M. Evans Wide Receiver Out Hamstring G. Gaines Defensive Lineman Out Calf M. Watts Linebacker Injured Reserve Quadriceps C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder

Atlanta Falcons team news

The Atlanta Falcons have managed to maintain relative health this season, heading into the weekend with only seven players on the injury report. While the linebacker position has faced the most challenges, they anticipate that Matthew Judon will be ready to play in this matchup. The offense is expected to have all its key players available, and compared to the injury woes of their opponents, Atlanta will be glad to rely on their depth in this game.

Despite having a solid season overall with 1,830 passing yards, 10 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, quarterback Kirk Cousins struggled against Seattle. He finished with 232 yards, completing 24 of 35 attempts, but his performance was marred by two critical interceptions and a fumble that was recovered and returned for a touchdown by the Seahawks. He also faced significant pressure, being sacked five times by Seattle's defense.

Rookie Michael Penix Jr. briefly entered the game, completing his only throw for 14 yards. On the ground, Bijan Robinson stood out, leading all rushers with 103 yards on 21 carries, along with a touchdown, despite the loss.

Falcons injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries E. Greenidge Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Hellams Safety Injured Reserve Ankle R. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Burns Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Undisclosed B. Trice Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Hand Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee F. Darby Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee D. Harris Defensive Lineman Questionable Triceps T. Vaval Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed R. Coll Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Smith Fullback Questionable Ankle R. Swoboda Tackle Questionable Undisclosed A. Hamilton Cornerback Questionable Back D. Dalman Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle C. Patterson Running Back Questionable Ankle T. Andersen Linebacker Out Knee M. Abernathy Safety Injured Reserve Knee L. Carter Linebacker Injured Reserve Concussion R. Neuzil Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee

More NFL news and coverage