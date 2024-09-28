Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Week 4: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday in Week 4 of NFL action at Raymond James Stadium.

After a strong start to the season, the Buccaneers experienced a harsh wake-up call when they were taken down by Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. Initially appearing as one of the league’s top offenses, the Bucs struggled against Denver, particularly with Pat Surtain effectively shutting down Mike Evans, leading to Denver's first win of the year.

Now, they aim to regroup against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that had significant challenges against the run early in the season but managed to hold the New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara to under 87 yards from 26 carries in Week 3.

Philadelphia faced issues with ball security last week, which kept them in a tighter contest against New Orleans than necessary, despite having a considerable edge in yardage. Typically known for their discipline, the Eagles' performance from Week 3 is unlikely to be repeated, especially against a Tampa Bay defense that just made the Broncos appear dominant.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL game, plus plenty more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Buccaneers will take on the Eagles in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Date Sunday, September 29 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Raymond James Stadium Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 232 (CAR), 829 (NE) | Away: 387 (CAR), 825 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Philadelphia Eagles team news & key players

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming off a win against the Lions but fell to the Broncos and will take on the Falcons next. The Buccaneers have won 4 of their last 6 home games. Baker Mayfield is having a standout season, completing 74.4% of his passes for 637 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans have teamed up for 373 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, with Rachaad White adding 12 receptions to the mix.

In the running game, the Buccaneers are averaging 91 yards per contest, led by Bucky Irving, who has tallied 154 yards on 25 carries. On the defensive side, Tampa Bay is allowing 20.7 points and 371.3 yards per game. Jamel Dean leads the team with 28 tackles, while SirVocea Dennis has recorded 1 sack and Zyon McCollum has made 1 interception.

Buccaneers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Edmonds Running Back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee C. Kancey Defensive Lineman Questionable Calf Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed D. Thompkins Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring R. Jarrett Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Gill Linebacker Questionable Ankle D. Delaney Defensive Back Questionable Knee S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed E. Brown Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ribs A. Winfield Safety Questionable Foot L. Goedeke Tackle Questionable Concussion V. Vea Nose Tackle Questionable Knee - MCL W. Gholston Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee E. Deckers Long Snapper Injured Reserve Hamstring B. Irving Running Back Questionable Hamstring C. Godwin Wide Receiver Questionable Neck M. Evans Wide Receiver Questionable Knee T. Wirfs Tackle Questionable Knee K. Kieft Tight End Questionable Ankle G. Gaines Defensive Lineman Questionable Ankle

Philadelphia Eagles team news

The Philadelphia Eagles have experienced a mixed bag this season, suffering a loss to the Falcons, securing a victory over the Saints, and gearing up to face the Browns next. They’ve split their last eight road games. Jalen Hurts has been impressive, completing 70.6% of his passes for 772 yards, along with 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert have combined for 478 receiving yards and a touchdown, while A.J. Brown has contributed with 5 receptions.

On the ground, the Eagles are averaging 167.3 yards per game, with Saquon Barkley leading the charge, amassing 351 yards and 4 touchdowns. Defensively, Philadelphia is giving up an average of 21 points and 339.3 yards per game. Zack Baun tops the team with 37 tackles, while Milton Williams has recorded 1 sack and Reed Blankenship has snagged 2 interceptions.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries S. Brown Safety Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL M. Garner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Okwuegbunam Tight End Injured Reserve Abdomen L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Castles Tight End Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed J. Ngata Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed J. Harris Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Concussion M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Smith Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg W. Shipley Running Back Questionable Neck J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring B. Covey Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder L. Johnson Tackle Questionable Concussion D. Smith Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion M. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Groin

More NFL news and coverage