Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Browns versus Ravens 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two AFC North rivals on starkly different paths meet this week as the Baltimore Ravens (5-2) travel to face the struggling Cleveland Browns (1-6).

Baltimore secured its fifth consecutive win after outlasting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a thrilling 41-31 showdown on Monday Night Football. With this victory, the Ravens now share the top spot in the AFC North with Pittsburgh.

Is Lamar Jackson on his way to claiming a third MVP crown? He’s certainly making his case, delivering another standout performance on Monday against Tampa Bay. Riding a five-game winning streak, Baltimore is looking like one of the league's most formidable teams as the season nears its halfway mark.

For the Browns, a difficult season took another hit as Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the year with an Achilles injury. Cleveland has now dropped five straight games and hasn’t managed to break the 20-point barrier all season, signaling a campaign that seems to be slipping away.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens NFL game, plus plenty more.

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens: Date and kick-off time

The Browns will take on the Ravens in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

Date Sunday, October 27 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Huntington Bank Field Location Cleveland

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Jay Feely (analyst), Ross Tucker (analyst) and Amanda Balionis (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 807 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 802 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens team news & key players

Cleveland Browns team news

Cleveland has had a rough season, and much of the criticism has been directed at quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson has posted a passer rating of 79.0 with 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions across seven games. Despite Cleveland's defense ranking a solid 15th in rushing yards allowed, 11th in passing yards allowed, and ninth in opponent third-down conversion rate, it hasn't been enough to lift the struggling offense. Offensively, the Browns are 29th in scoring and last in third-down conversions.

In Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Watson suffered an Achilles injury, leading to Jameis Winston stepping in as the starter this week. Winston has logged 83 passing yards and a touchdown in two appearances this season. However, he’ll face a challenge with the Browns' receiving corps after the recent trade of Amari Cooper, which leaves the group looking rather thin.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Wills Tackle Out Knee H. Adeniji Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle C. Hughlett Long Snapper Injured Reserve Ribs D. Bell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip A. Wright Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps T. Huntley Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder W. Teller Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Hudson Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Ford Running Back Out Hamstring J. Hicks Linebacker Out Elbow M. Harden Cornerback Injured Reserve Shin R. Hickman Safety Out Ankle N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle D. Watson Quarterback Injured Reserve Achilles H. Bryant Tight End Questionable Elbow

Baltimore Ravens team news

Baltimore Ravens dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson has accumulated 1,810 passing yards and added another 455 on the ground. Jackson has thrown for 15 touchdowns against just two interceptions while adding two rushing scores. On the ground, Derrick Henry leads the NFL with 873 rushing yards and has tallied eight touchdowns. Zay Flowers has been Jackson’s top target, hauling in 49 receptions for 412 yards, averaging 12.1 yards per catch, leading the Ravens in both receptions and receiving yards.

Defensively, the Ravens are allowing an average of 25.7 points and 355.6 yards per game, ranking 27th and 23rd in the league, respectively. Roquan Smith leads the team with 74 tackles, while Kyle Van Noy tops the sacks chart with 7.0. In the secondary, Marlon Humphrey holds the team’s highest interception count with four, though his status is uncertain after an injury against Tampa Bay on Monday night.

Ravens injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries K. Mitchell Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL T. Mullen Cornerback Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Hamm Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring J. Johnson Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed O. Wright Running Back Injured Reserve Foot M. Aumavae-Laulu Guard Questionable Back C. Matthew Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Isaac Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed T. Tampa Cornerback Out Ankle R. Ali Running Back Out Ankle D. Jennings Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed I. Washington Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed N. Wiggins Cornerback Questionable Shoulder D. Harty Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee M. Moses Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee T. Huntley Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder J. Armour-Davis Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Toles Safety Questionable Undisclosed J. Clowney Linebacker Questionable Shoulder M. Humphrey Cornerback Doubtful Knee Q. Ismail Tight End Out Undisclosed Z. Flowers Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle T. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle

