Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants 2024 Week 3: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Cleveland Browns versus New York Giants NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

It's an interconference showdown on the gridiron as two teams eager to notch their first win of the season clash near the shores of Lake Erie. The New York Giants hit the road to square off against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon.

After a dismal showing on offense in Week 1, the Browns bounced back with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Now, Cleveland aims to improve to 2-1 against the Giants, who are among the eight NFL teams still searching for their first win this season.

New York's 0-2 start has been anything but smooth; despite first-round pick Malik Nabers shining with a breakout performance in Week 2, the Giants made history by scoring three touchdowns, holding their opponents scoreless, yet still managing to lose. Even when things seem to go their way, wins remain elusive for the Giants, who are hoping to turn their luck around in Week 3.

Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants: Date and kick-off time

The Browns will take on the Giants in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 22, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Sunday, September 22 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Huntington Bank Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Browns vs New York Giants

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 807 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 823 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cleveland Browns team news

Though the offense remained lackluster against the Jaguars, quarterback Deshaun Watson managed only 5.5 yards per pass attempt—a modest improvement after his dismal QBR performance against Dallas, where he might have been better off spiking the ball every play. Jerome Ford contributed on the ground with 12 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown in the last game, as the Browns look to keep building momentum.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Chubb Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL + MCL J. Wills Tackle Questionable Knee - MCL M. Hurst Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle H. Adeniji Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back M. Diabate Linebacker Questionable Hip L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle T. Fields Linebacker Questionable Ankle D. Njoku Tight End Questionable Ankle C. Hughlett Long Snapper Questionable Foot J. Thrash Wide Receiver Questionable Illness D. Jones Tackle Questionable Knee D. Bell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip P. Strong Running Back Questionable Hamstring D. Ward Cornerback Questionable Shoulder M. Garrett Defensive End Questionable Foot K. Toney Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed Z. Smith Defensive End Questionable Back A. Wright Defensive End Questionable Elbow

New York Giants team news

Quarterback Daniel Jones bounced back from a rough start against the Vikings—where he threw two interceptions, including a pick-six—by tossing two touchdown passes in the win over the Commanders. Running back Devin Singletary racked up 95 rushing yards and found the end zone for his first touchdown as a member of the Giants.

Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers shined with 10 receptions for 127 yards and his first career touchdown, setting a record as the youngest NFL player at 21 years and 49 days to record 10-plus catches, over 100 receiving yards, and a touchdown in a single game.

Giants injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury I. McKenzie Wide Receiver Questionable Lower Body T. Nubin Safety Questionable Foot C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Coughlin Linebacker Out Pectoral E. Riley Defensive Back Injured Reserve Concussion Y. Cajuste Tackle Questionable Leg G. Olszewski Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin M. Adams Linebacker Injured Reserve Groin A. Schlottmann Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Lower Leg D. Jones Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed T. Horne Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Achilles D. Houston Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Jackson Tight End Questionable Undisclosed M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed R. Anderson Defensive Lineman Questionable Hamstring O. Oghoufo Linebacker Questionable Hamstring D. Johnson Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle C. Cota Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Collarbone A. Robinson Cornerback Questionable Knee - ACL + MCL J. Corbin Running Back Questionable Undisclosed N. McCloud Cornerback Questionable Knee S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed D. Muasau Linebacker Questionable Knee G. Gano Kicker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Phillips Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist K. Thibodeaux Linebacker Questionable Shoulder

