Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Browns versus Bengals 2024 NFL Week 7 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

It's set to be a showdown in Ohio this Sunday as the AFC North's bottom two teams clash, with the Cincinnati Bengals heading to Cleveland to face off against the Cleveland Browns.

The Bengals, sitting at 2-4, have certainly underperformed this season, but their struggles pale in comparison to the woes of Deshaun Watson and the Browns. Even with a formidable defense and a talented offense, despite trading away Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, the Browns have found themselves with a dismal 1-5 record and little chance of escaping the cellar of the AFC North.

While a victory over Cincinnati might lift Cleveland to third place in the division, it's hardly a consolation for a team that made the playoffs last season with Joe Flacco leading the offense. For the Browns, this game is more about salvaging some dignity and playing for pride. Unfortunately, their best-case outcome might just be a loss convincing enough to push head coach Kevin Stefanski to consider replacing Watson with Jameis Winston at quarterback.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game, plus plenty more.

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date and kick-off time

The Browns will take on the Bengals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 21, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Sunday, October 21 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Huntington Bank Field Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 232 (CAR), 807 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 806 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals team news & key players

Cleveland Browns team news

It has been a tumultuous week for the struggling Browns. The team traded away their top wide receiver, Amari Cooper, to the Buffalo Bills early in the week. This move came on the heels of yet another disappointing offensive performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, where quarterback Deshaun Watson once again faltered, completing 16 of 23 passes for just 168 yards and failing to lead his team to a touchdown. He was sacked three times and managed only 49 yards in the first half, prompting fans to call for his replacement.

The Browns' sole touchdown came courtesy of All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who blocked an Eagles field goal attempt, leading to a return touchdown by Rodney McLeod Jr. Overall, the Browns surrendered 372 total yards, including 256 passing yards.

There is a glimmer of hope for Cleveland's struggling offense with the potential return of running back Nick Chubb, more than a year after a severe knee injury. While his status remains uncertain, he is anticipated to suit up and contribute this week, which could relieve some pressure off Watson.

Browns injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries B. Bouyer-Randle Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed N. Chubb Running Back Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL + MCL H. Adeniji Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee M. Ford Cornerback Questionable Back L. Wypler Center Injured Reserve Ankle T. Fields Linebacker Injured Reserve Ankle C. Hughlett Long Snapper Injured Reserve Ribs D. Bell Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip K. Toney Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed A. Wright Defensive End Injured Reserve Triceps W. Teller Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL J. Hudson Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Williams Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Ford Running Back Out Hamstring J. Hicks Linebacker Questionable Elbow E. Pocic Center Questionable Knee M. Harden Cornerback Injured Reserve Shin R. Hickman Safety Out Ankle J. Thornhill Safety Injured Reserve Calf N. Harris Center Injured Reserve Ankle

Cincinnati Bengals team news

The Cincinnati Bengals are eager to find some rhythm this week after securing a 17-7 victory against the New York Giants on Sunday night. A win over the Cleveland Browns this Sunday would mark their first consecutive victories of the season, a surprising position for a team once viewed as a strong contender to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Joe Burrow led the charge for the Bengals, highlighted by a career-long 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that set the tone for the game. He finished with a team-high 55 rushing yards on just four carries and completed 19 of 28 passes for 208 yards. As a unit, the Bengals' offense amassed 304 total yards. Chase Brown contributed significantly as well, rushing for 53 yards on 10 carries and scoring the team’s other touchdown. Defensively, Cincinnati allowed 308 yards but held the Giants to a mere 5-for-15 on third-down attempts. Germaine Pratt made a key interception, while defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson registered two sacks.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Ivey Cornerback Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL T. Karras Center Questionable Knee C. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Leg C. Ford Guard Questionable Undisclosed M. Murphy Defensive End Questionable Ankle B. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle D. Smith Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Leg L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin J. Kirkland Guard Injured Reserve Biceps T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee Z. Carter Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL

