Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

It's set to be a showdown in Ohio this Sunday as the AFC North's bottom two teams clash, with the Cincinnati Bengals heading to Cleveland to face off against the Cleveland Browns.
The Bengals, sitting at 2-4, have certainly underperformed this season, but their struggles pale in comparison to the woes of Deshaun Watson and the Browns. Even with a formidable defense and a talented offense, despite trading away Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, the Browns have found themselves with a dismal 1-5 record and little chance of escaping the cellar of the AFC North.
While a victory over Cincinnati might lift Cleveland to third place in the division, it's hardly a consolation for a team that made the playoffs last season with Joe Flacco leading the offense. For the Browns, this game is more about salvaging some dignity and playing for pride. Unfortunately, their best-case outcome might just be a loss convincing enough to push head coach Kevin Stefanski to consider replacing Watson with Jameis Winston at quarterback.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL game, plus plenty more.
Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date and kick-off time
The Browns will take on the Bengals in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 21, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
|Date
|Sunday, October 21
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Huntington Bank Field
|Location
|Cleveland, Ohio
How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals on TV & stream live online
TV channel: CBS
- Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 232 (CAR), 807 (NE) | Away: 386 (CAR), 806 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals team news & key players
Cleveland Browns team news
It has been a tumultuous week for the struggling Browns. The team traded away their top wide receiver, Amari Cooper, to the Buffalo Bills early in the week. This move came on the heels of yet another disappointing offensive performance against the Philadelphia Eagles, where quarterback Deshaun Watson once again faltered, completing 16 of 23 passes for just 168 yards and failing to lead his team to a touchdown. He was sacked three times and managed only 49 yards in the first half, prompting fans to call for his replacement.
The Browns' sole touchdown came courtesy of All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, who blocked an Eagles field goal attempt, leading to a return touchdown by Rodney McLeod Jr. Overall, the Browns surrendered 372 total yards, including 256 passing yards.
There is a glimmer of hope for Cleveland's struggling offense with the potential return of running back Nick Chubb, more than a year after a severe knee injury. While his status remains uncertain, he is anticipated to suit up and contribute this week, which could relieve some pressure off Watson.
Browns injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|B. Bouyer-Randle
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|N. Chubb
|Running Back
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee - ACL + MCL
|H. Adeniji
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|M. Ford
|Cornerback
|Questionable
|Back
|L. Wypler
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|T. Fields
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|C. Hughlett
|Long Snapper
|Injured Reserve
|Ribs
|D. Bell
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Hip
|K. Toney
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|A. Wright
|Defensive End
|Injured Reserve
|Triceps
|W. Teller
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - MCL
|J. Hudson
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|C. Williams
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Ford
|Running Back
|Out
|Hamstring
|J. Hicks
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Elbow
|E. Pocic
|Center
|Questionable
|Knee
|M. Harden
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Shin
|R. Hickman
|Safety
|Out
|Ankle
|J. Thornhill
|Safety
|Injured Reserve
|Calf
|N. Harris
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
Cincinnati Bengals team news
The Cincinnati Bengals are eager to find some rhythm this week after securing a 17-7 victory against the New York Giants on Sunday night. A win over the Cleveland Browns this Sunday would mark their first consecutive victories of the season, a surprising position for a team once viewed as a strong contender to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.
Joe Burrow led the charge for the Bengals, highlighted by a career-long 47-yard touchdown run in the first quarter that set the tone for the game. He finished with a team-high 55 rushing yards on just four carries and completed 19 of 28 passes for 208 yards. As a unit, the Bengals' offense amassed 304 total yards. Chase Brown contributed significantly as well, rushing for 53 yards on 10 carries and scoring the team’s other touchdown. Defensively, Cincinnati allowed 308 yards but held the Giants to a mere 5-for-15 on third-down attempts. Germaine Pratt made a key interception, while defensive lineman Trey Hendrickson registered two sacks.
Bengals injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|D. Ivey
|Cornerback
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee - ACL
|T. Karras
|Center
|Questionable
|Knee
|C. Evans
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Leg
|C. Ford
|Guard
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Murphy
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Ankle
|B. Hill
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Ankle
|D. Smith
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Leg
|L. Robinson
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|J. Williams
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|C. Awuzie
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|J. Kirkland
|Guard
|Injured Reserve
|Biceps
|T. Brown
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|Z. Carter
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Hill
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Knee - ACL