How to watch and listen today's Cleveland Browns vs Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Browns versus Packers NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The first weekend of preseason football in the 2024 NFL continues in full swing as the Green Bay Packers head to Ohio to face the Cleveland Browns.

Last season, the Packers finished 9-8 and won a Wild Card Round playoff game before falling to the eventual NFC Champion, San Francisco. Green Bay ended a brief holdout by Jordan Love, giving the young quarterback a four-year, $220 million contract to stay with the team.

The hosts look to build on their success this season as they have retained most of their young talent. The Browns, meanwhile, were 11-6, and also made the Wild Card Round but got blown out by CJ Stroud & Houston Texans.

The trickiest part about the preseason is keeping up with all the action. This especially applies to out-of-market fans.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Green Bay Packers vs Cleveland Browns: Date and kick-off time

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Cleveland Browns in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Cleveland Brown Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, United States.

Date Saturday, August 10, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Cleveland Brown Stadium Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Packers vs Browns on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network

However, if you are in the Green Bay or Cleveland areas, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WACY (32 - Green Bay)

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), John Kuhn (color analyst)

WEWS (ABC/5 - Cleveland)

Broadcasters: Chris Rose (play-by-play), Nathan Zegura (analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Packers vs Browns

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 807 (NE), 225 (CAR) | Away: 811 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Packers vs Browns team news

Green Bay Packers team news

The excitement is always palpable in Green Bay, and this season is no exception. Last year, the team made a playoff push thanks to a well-rounded performance on both sides of the field, although inconsistency prevented them from reaching their full potential. At the heart of the offense is quarterback Jordan Love, who will be supported by a strong group of receivers, including Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks.

WR Jayden Reed did not practice on Wednesday due to a calf injury. OL Jordan Morgan, the team's first-round pick this year, was also sidelined on Wednesday with a shoulder injury and will not suit up. Wide receiver Christian Watson seemed to have suffered a knee injury during Wednesday's practice, but he later told the reporters that "it hurt a lot worse in the moment."

In a surprise announcement, Love is expected to see some snaps in this game, as are most of the starters. Once he leaves the field, it will be up to Sean Clifford in his second year out of Penn State, and Michael Pratt, the rookie from Tulane, to prove themselves on the highest level.

Cleveland Browns team news

DE Za'Darius Smith has been bruised during training camp and recently clashed with RB Jerome Ford during a practice session. RB Nick Chubb, who underwent season-ending knee surgery last year, has been working on the sidelines during training camp but is unlikely to be ready for Week 1. After missing minicamp with an unexplained injury, WR Jerry Jeudy is back to full practice with the first team.

The Cleveland Browns made a playoff appearance last season as a Wild Card team, despite projected starter Deshaun Watson only playing six games before being sidelined with an injury. With a hefty five-year, $230 million contract, Watson is expected to be the starting quarterback for the entire season if he stays healthy. Joe Flacco stepped in during Watson's absence and helped guide the team to the postseason, but he has since signed with Indianapolis to continue the final chapter of his career.

Stefanski announced on Tuesday that Watson will sit out Saturday's game and that Jameis Winston will get the start and play around 10 snaps. It is expected that Garrett and Shelby Harris will be among a raft of starters who will also not feature on Saturday.

