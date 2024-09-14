Denver Broncos vs Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Week 2: How to Watch, Listen, Stream & Start Time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Denver Broncos vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

As the Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season unwraps, the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) travel West to face the Denver Broncos (0-1) in an AFC showdown.

The last time these teams squared off was back in 2021, when Pittsburgh emerged victorious with a 27-19 win, a game that saw Ben Roethlisberger at the helm. The Steelers kicked off their season with a solid 18-10 triumph over the Falcons, while the Broncos stumbled in Seattle, falling 26-20 to the Seahawks.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Denver Broncos vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Denver Broncos vs Pittsburgh Steelers: Date and kick-off time

The Broncos will take on the Steelers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, September 15, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Empower Field in Mile High, Denver, Colorado.

Date Sunday, September 15 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Empower Field Location Mile High, Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Pittsburgh Steelers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Spero Dedes (play-by-play) and Adam Archuleta (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Denver Broncos vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 226 (CAR), 809 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 826 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Denver Broncos vs Pittsburgh Steelers team news & key players

Denver Broncos team news

The Bo Nix era in Denver has officially begun, but unfortunately, it started with a loss. Playing at Lumen Field is always challenging, especially given the raucous atmosphere created by the Seattle fans. For a rookie quarterback making his debut, it was an especially tough situation.

Coach Sean Payton seemed to remove the training wheels, allowing Nix to throw 42 passes, signaling that the Broncos are ready to air it out. Payton, known for his offensive acumen, will need to devise strategies to support Nix’s development. In his first game, Nix completed 26 of those 42 throws for 138 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed five times for 35 yards but struggled to make big plays downfield, with his longest pass being just 25 yards and an average of 5.3 yards per completion.

Javonte Williams, who was the leading rusher last season, had a subdued performance, receiving only eight carries for 23 yards, averaging 2.9 yards per attempt. Jaleel McLaughlin also had a modest day, rushing 10 times for 27 yards. With Jerry Jeudy no longer in the receiving corps, the Broncos brought in Josh Reynolds from Detroit, who led the team with 45 receiving yards. Courtland Sutton, expected to be the top wideout, managed just 38 yards against Seattle.

On defense, Alex Singleton continued his strong play with nine tackles, while Riley Moss led all tacklers with 12. Jonathan Cooper, a linebacker used in blitz situations, had a notable performance with two sacks. Singleton was also the sole player to intercept a pass from Geno Smith.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically unable to perform Knee - ACL R. Perkins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle D. Sanders Linebacker Physically unable to perform Achilles D. Mathis Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle J. Miller Nose tackle Questionable Undisclosed J. Reynolds Wide receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Nchami Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed G. Bolles Tackle Questionable Ankle

Pittsburgh Steelers team news

The quarterback saga in Pittsburgh has been a hot topic all offseason and looks set to continue into the early part of the season. Russell Wilson was initially named the starter, but a calf injury sidelined him for Week 1. He’s currently listed as questionable for this game, with reports suggesting the Steelers might prepare as though Justin Fields will take the reins.

While the Steelers maintain that Wilson will reclaim his starting role once he's fit, Fields is slated to lead the team in the meantime. In the Broncos’ last game, Fields threw for 156 yards and added 57 more on the ground, but Denver could only manage six field goals in their win.

The Steelers have a two-back system with Najee Harris handling the bulk of the carries. Harris racked up 70 rushing yards in the opener. Jaylen Warren, the speedier option, contributed to only managed two carries for seven yards against the Falcons. George Pickens returns as the Steelers' primary receiver; he caught seven passes for 85 yards in the opener.

On defense, T.J. Watt remains the standout, coming off a season with 19 sacks and an interception. He’s started strong this year, already sacking Kirk Cousins in the opener. Alex Highsmith, another key linebacker notched six tackles against the Falcons. Minkah Fitzpatrick led the team with seven tackles on Sunday and is regarded as one of the elite safeties in the league.

Steelers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury D. Rush Cornerback Questionable Concussion C. Holcomb Linebacker Physically unable to perform Knee R. Wilson Quarterback Questionable Calf D. Cook Offensive tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Perales Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee I. Seumalo Guard Questionable Pectoral C. Johnston Punter Injured Reserve Knee J. Moon Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Scott Running back Out Undisclosed N. Herbig Guard Injured Reserve Shoulder R. Wilson Wide receiver Questionable Ankle P. Wilson Linebacker Questionable Foot L. Lee Defensive tackle Injured Reserve Calf R. Watts Defensive back Injured Reserve Undisclosed

