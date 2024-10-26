This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Carolina Panthers v Buffalo BillsGetty Images Sport
Watch Panthers @ Broncos with a free trial
Abhinav Sharma

Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

NFL

Everything you need to know on how to watch Broncos versus Panthers 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Bryce Young looks set to return as starting quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers (1-6) when they clash with Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos (4-3) in Denver this Sunday afternoon.

Listen to the play-by-play of the game on SiriusXM
Get 3 months for just $1!

The young signal-caller was benched in Week 2 during the Panthers’ matchup against the Chargers, with veteran Andy Dalton stepping in. Dalton, known as the "Red Rifle," has been a reliable presence since then, but a thumb injury from a car accident earlier this week has left him doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, Denver heads into the contest with strong momentum, having routed the Saints in New Orleans last Thursday. The Broncos dominated the game, amassing 389 yards compared to the Saints' 271, marking their fourth win in five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers: Date and kick-off time

The Broncos will take on the Panthers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Empower Field in Mile High, Denver.

DateSunday, October 27
Kick-off Time4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT
VenueEmpower Field
LocationMile High, Denver

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

  • Broadcasters: Chris Lewis (play-by-play) and Jason McCourty (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

Start a free 7 day Fubo trial
Sign up now

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 809 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 804 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every NFL game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Denver Broncos team news & key players

Denver Broncos team news

The Denver Broncos have taken victory in four of their last five games. Their recent run hit a snag with a 23-16 home defeat to the LA Chargers, but they bounced back in style, routing an injury-hit New Orleans Saints team 33-10 in Week 7.

In this dominant showing, Denver outperformed New Orleans with 389 yards to 271. The Broncos’ ground game was especially effective, tallying 225 yards on 35 attempts. Javonte Williams led the charge with 14 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns, while Bo Nix added 75 rushing yards on ten carries and threw for 164 yards through the air.

Nix tops the Broncos in rushing touchdowns this season, with three, and has accumulated 255 rushing yards so far. Williams has racked up a total of 467 yards from scrimmage and two scores, solidifying his impact on Denver’s offense.

Broncos injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
D. Turner-YellSafetyPhysically Unable to PerformKnee - ACL
R. PerkinsLinebackerQuestionableUndisclosed
Q. BaileyTackleInjured ReserveAnkle
D. SandersLinebackerPhysically Unable to PerformAchilles
J. ReynoldsWide ReceiverInjured ReserveFinger
D. NchamiLinebackerQuestionableUndisclosed
A. SingletonLinebackerInjured ReserveKnee - ACL
T. BadieRunning BackInjured ReserveBack
J. JewellLinebackerQuestionableHamstring
A. BlacksonDefensive LinemanOutUndisclosed
A. PalczewskiTackleQuestionableAnkle
W. ShermanOffensive LinemanQuestionableUndisclosed
L. WattenbergCenterInjured ReserveAnkle
K. HayesDefensive BackQuestionableUndisclosed
P. LockeSafetyDoubtfulThumb

Carolina Panthers team news

The Carolina Panthers may have to turn to Bryce Young at quarterback this Sunday, as Andy Dalton missed his second straight practice on Thursday due to a thumb injury from a car accident earlier in the week.

Young was initially sidelined after a tough 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. With Dalton stepping in, the Panthers managed to secure a 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, during which the "Red Rifle" passed for an impressive 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Since that victory, however, the Panthers have endured four consecutive losses. In their latest outing, they were soundly defeated 40-7 by the Washington Commanders. Dalton struggled in that game, completing just 11 of 16 passes for 93 yards and tossing two interceptions. Young briefly filled in against Washington, completing a couple of passes for a net loss of 4 yards. Meanwhile, Chuba Hubbard paced the Panthers' ground game, rushing 17 times for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Panthers injury list

PlayerPositionGame StatusInjuries
D. WonnumLinebackerPhysically Unable to PerformQuadriceps
A. BarnoLinebackerPhysically Unable to PerformKnee
D. DavisWide ReceiverQuestionableThigh
Y. NijmanTackleQuestionableKnee
B. TraoreTackleQuestionableKnee
T. TrembleTight EndQuestionableBack
C. SimsWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
S. FranklinSafetyInjured ReserveFoot
A. DaltonQuarterbackDoubtfulThumb
I. ThomasTight EndQuestionableUndisclosed
J. CrumedyDefensive TackleInjured ReserveAnkle
P. AumavaeDefensive TackleInjured ReserveUndisclosed
K. TurayLinebackerQuestionableUndisclosed
D. JohnsonWide ReceiverOutRibs
D. JacksonCornerbackDoubtfulHamstring
N. JensenGuardQuestionableUndisclosed
A. BrownCornerbackInjured ReserveThumb
T. DavisLinebackerQuestionableFoot
D. JonesLinebackerQuestionableUndisclosed
J. LutonQuarterbackQuestionableShoulder
D. CharkWide ReceiverInjured ReserveGroin
R. WilliamsDefensive EndInjured ReserveUndisclosed
D. WrightWide ReceiverQuestionableKnee
D. CarterWide ReceiverQuestionableUndisclosed
J. ClowneyLinebackerQuestionableShoulder
J. RobinsonSafetyOutKnee
B. YoungQuarterbackQuestionableKnee
D. BrownDefensive EndInjured ReserveKnee - Meniscus
T. MotonTackleQuestionableElbow
A. RobinsonDefensive EndQuestionableKnee
N. ScottSafetyOutHamstring
A. ThielenWide ReceiverInjured ReserveHamstring
J. FullerSafetyInjured ReserveHamstring
S. ThompsonLinebackerInjured ReserveAchilles
J. JewellLinebackerQuestionableHamstring
A. CorbettCenterInjured ReserveBiceps
M. WrightKickerInjured ReserveShoulder
C. CherelusLinebackerQuestionableHamstring

More NFL news and coverage

Advertisement