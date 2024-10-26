Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Broncos versus Panthers 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Bryce Young looks set to return as starting quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers (1-6) when they clash with Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos (4-3) in Denver this Sunday afternoon.

The young signal-caller was benched in Week 2 during the Panthers’ matchup against the Chargers, with veteran Andy Dalton stepping in. Dalton, known as the "Red Rifle," has been a reliable presence since then, but a thumb injury from a car accident earlier this week has left him doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Meanwhile, Denver heads into the contest with strong momentum, having routed the Saints in New Orleans last Thursday. The Broncos dominated the game, amassing 389 yards compared to the Saints' 271, marking their fourth win in five games.

Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers: Date and kick-off time

The Broncos will take on the Panthers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Empower Field in Mile High, Denver.

Date Sunday, October 27 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Empower Field Location Mile High, Denver

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Chris Lewis (play-by-play) and Jason McCourty (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Denver Broncos vs Carolina Panthers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 809 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 804 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Denver Broncos team news & key players

Denver Broncos team news

The Denver Broncos have taken victory in four of their last five games. Their recent run hit a snag with a 23-16 home defeat to the LA Chargers, but they bounced back in style, routing an injury-hit New Orleans Saints team 33-10 in Week 7.

In this dominant showing, Denver outperformed New Orleans with 389 yards to 271. The Broncos’ ground game was especially effective, tallying 225 yards on 35 attempts. Javonte Williams led the charge with 14 carries for 88 yards and two touchdowns, while Bo Nix added 75 rushing yards on ten carries and threw for 164 yards through the air.

Nix tops the Broncos in rushing touchdowns this season, with three, and has accumulated 255 rushing yards so far. Williams has racked up a total of 467 yards from scrimmage and two scores, solidifying his impact on Denver’s offense.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL R. Perkins Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle D. Sanders Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Achilles J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Finger D. Nchami Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed A. Singleton Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Badie Running Back Injured Reserve Back J. Jewell Linebacker Questionable Hamstring A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed A. Palczewski Tackle Questionable Ankle W. Sherman Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed L. Wattenberg Center Injured Reserve Ankle K. Hayes Defensive Back Questionable Undisclosed P. Locke Safety Doubtful Thumb

Carolina Panthers team news

The Carolina Panthers may have to turn to Bryce Young at quarterback this Sunday, as Andy Dalton missed his second straight practice on Thursday due to a thumb injury from a car accident earlier in the week.

Young was initially sidelined after a tough 26-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. With Dalton stepping in, the Panthers managed to secure a 36-22 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, during which the "Red Rifle" passed for an impressive 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Since that victory, however, the Panthers have endured four consecutive losses. In their latest outing, they were soundly defeated 40-7 by the Washington Commanders. Dalton struggled in that game, completing just 11 of 16 passes for 93 yards and tossing two interceptions. Young briefly filled in against Washington, completing a couple of passes for a net loss of 4 yards. Meanwhile, Chuba Hubbard paced the Panthers' ground game, rushing 17 times for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Panthers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Wonnum Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Quadriceps A. Barno Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh Y. Nijman Tackle Questionable Knee B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee T. Tremble Tight End Questionable Back C. Sims Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed S. Franklin Safety Injured Reserve Foot A. Dalton Quarterback Doubtful Thumb I. Thomas Tight End Questionable Undisclosed J. Crumedy Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle P. Aumavae Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed D. Johnson Wide Receiver Out Ribs D. Jackson Cornerback Doubtful Hamstring N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Injured Reserve Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Luton Quarterback Questionable Shoulder D. Chark Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin R. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Wright Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Clowney Linebacker Questionable Shoulder J. Robinson Safety Out Knee B. Young Quarterback Questionable Knee D. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus T. Moton Tackle Questionable Elbow A. Robinson Defensive End Questionable Knee N. Scott Safety Out Hamstring A. Thielen Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Fuller Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring S. Thompson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles J. Jewell Linebacker Questionable Hamstring A. Corbett Center Injured Reserve Biceps M. Wright Kicker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Cherelus Linebacker Questionable Hamstring

