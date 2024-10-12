Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers 2024 NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Denver Broncos (3-2) are looking to extend their winning streak as they prepare to clash with Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) this Sunday evening.

Riding high on a three-game win streak, including two consecutive road victories on the East Coast, the Broncos now face another challenge with the Chargers visiting Empower Field at Mile High for a second straight AFC West showdown.

The Chargers are coming off a much-needed bye week, giving their banged-up roster time to recover, while the Broncos may be without a few key starters on the offensive line. Adding extra intrigue, this is the first AFC West matchup between Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh, two coaches who were both considered top candidates for Denver’s head coaching role 18 months ago.

The Harbaugh era with the Chargers is well underway, but his squad is now facing its first real test of resilience. The Chargers kicked off the season strong, notching a 2-0 record with decisive victories over the Raiders (22-10) and Panthers (26-3). However, they've since stumbled, dropping consecutive games to the Steelers (20-10) and Chiefs (17-10).

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers: Date and kick-off time

The Broncos will take on the Chargers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Empower Field in Mile High, Denver.

Date Sunday, October 13 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue Empower Field Location Mile High, Denver

How to watch Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst) and Jason McCourty (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 809 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 817 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers team news & key players

Denver Broncos team news

The Denver Broncos have strung together three consecutive victories with Sean Payton at the helm and rookie quarterback Bo Nix leading the offense. Their recent successes include wins over the Buccaneers (26-7), Jets (10-9), and most recently, a decisive 34-18 victory against the Raiders. Now sitting at 3-2, Denver trails only the undefeated Chiefs (5-0) in the AFC West standings. The Broncos haven't seen playoff action since their 2015 Super Bowl-winning season, when Peyton Manning and an elite defense carried them to the title.

Bo Nix, Denver's 12th overall pick this year, has taken the reins at quarterback. While not dominant, he's been steady, throwing for 866 yards on a 61.8% completion rate, with three touchdowns and four interceptions. His primary target has been Courtland Sutton, who has 224 receiving yards and a touchdown from 17 catches. Javonte Williams has been the cornerstone of the ground game, rushing for 190 yards so far this season.

Broncos injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Turner-Yell Safety Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL R. Perkins Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed Q. Bailey Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle D. Sanders Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Achilles D. Mathis Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle J. Reynolds Wide Receiver Out Hand D. Nchami Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed B. Browning Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. McGlinchey Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - MCL A. Singleton Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL T. Badie Running Back Injured Reserve Back J. Jewell Linebacker Out Hamstring A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed A. Palczewski Tackle Out Ankle A. Estime Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle W. Sherman Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed L. Wattenberg Center Out Ankle

Los Angeles Chargers team news

Even with a bye week to recover, Los Angeles is still battling a number of injuries to key players. The only players who didn't participate in Thursday's practice were DE Joey Bosa (hip), RB Gus Edwards (ankle), and DB Ja'Sir Taylor (fibula).

Quarterback Justin Herbert (ankle) has been limited in practice this week but appears on course to play this weekend. So far, Herbert has tallied 578 passing yards with a 64.8% completion rate, throwing five touchdowns against one interception. J.K. Dobbins has shouldered much of the ground attack, racking up 342 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 56 carries, averaging an impressive 6.1 yards per attempt.

Chargers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Rumph Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot M. Hankins Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed A. Samuel Cornerback Out Shoulder E. Molden Cornerback Questionable Undisclosed N. Niemann Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Chark Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Hip T. McLellan Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed B. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Undisclosed C. Collins Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Bosa Linebacker Questionable Hip J. Taylor Defensive Back Out Leg R. Slater Tackle Questionable Pectoral K. Fulton Cornerback Questionable Knee D. Leonard Defensive Back Questionable Hamstring A. Johnson Defensive Tackle Questionable Oblique G. Edwards Running Back Out Ankle

