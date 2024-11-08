How to watch and listen to Boston College Eagles vs Syracuse Orange 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Boston College versus Syracuse NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

After a second bye week, Boston College returns to Alumni Stadium hoping to break a three-game losing streak. Awaiting them is rival Syracuse, currently sitting at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in ACC play.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Boston College Eagles vs Syracuse Orange NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Boston College Eagles vs Syracuse Orange: Date and kick-off time

The Boston College Eagles will take on Syracuse Orange in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Alumni Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Alumni Stadium Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston College Eagles vs Syracuse Orange on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CW

Broadcasters: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play) and Max Browne (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boston College Eagles vs Syracuse Orange

Audio Stream: Home: 193 (CAR), 955 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 972 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boston College Eagles vs Syracuse Orange team news & key players

Boston College Eagles team news

Under head coach Bill O'Brien, formerly of the Houston Texans, Boston College got off to a stellar start, upsetting then-No. 10 Florida State 28-13 in their opener and later dismantling Duquesne 56-0. They broke into the AP Top 25, ranking 24th heading into Week 3. However, a narrow loss to then-No. 6 Missouri on the road dropped them out of the rankings. After rebounding with wins, including a gritty 21-20 victory over Western Kentucky without quarterback Castellanos, BC has since faltered in conference play, dropping consecutive games to Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Louisville.

Thomas Castellanos has completed 63% of his passes for 1,352 yards, 17 touchdowns, and four interceptions, while Treshaun Ward has rushed for 369 yards and two TDs.

Syracuse Orange team news

Kyle McCord went 24-for-35, throwing for 280 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. LeQuint Allen had a standout game with 21 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Meanwhile, Justus Ross-Simmons caught four passes for 88 yards, including two touchdowns.

On the season, Syracuse has averaged 26.4 points per game, while their defense allows 22 points per game. Their offense ranks 39th in the nation, but their defense sits lower at 87th in college football.

