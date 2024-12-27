How to watch and listen to Boston College vs Nebraska 2024 Pinstripe Bowl game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Boston College vs Nebraska 2024 Pinstripe Bowl game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Saturday afternoon's action-packed schedule features the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, where the Boston College Eagles will clash with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Boston College vs Nebraska 2024 Pinstripe Bowl game, plus plenty more.

Boston College vs Nebraska 2024 Pinstripe Bowl game: Date and kick-off time

Date Saturday, December 28 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Yankee Stadium Location The Bronx, New York

How to watch Boston College vs Nebraska 2024 Pinstripe Bowl game on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Broadcasters: Mike Monaco (play-by-play) and Kirk Morrison (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boston College vs Nebraska 2024 Pinstripe Bowl game

Audio Stream: Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE) | National: 80 (CAR), 80 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boston College vs Nebraska team news & key players

Boston College Eagles team news

Boston College's offense initially revolved around Thomas Castellanos, but with his departure to the transfer portal, Grayson James will take the reins for the bowl game. James has connected on 80 of 125 passes this season for 901 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. He’s also showcased mobility, adding three rushing scores to his tally.

In the receiving corps, Lewis Bond has been a standout with 60 receptions for 590 yards and three touchdowns. Complementing him is Kamari Morales, who has snagged 26 passes for 311 yards and six scores. However, the Eagles’ ground game has been their bread and butter. Treshaun Ward has contributed 406 rushing yards and two touchdowns while also adding 268 yards and four scores through the air. Kye Robichaux leads the team in rushing with 725 yards and 10 touchdowns on 165 carries, while Turbo Richard has chipped in with 271 yards and a touchdown on 51 attempts.

Nebraska Cornhuskers team news

For Nebraska, Dylan Riola has been the primary signal-caller, completing 253 of 380 passes for 2,595 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, he's been plagued by turnovers, throwing 10 interceptions, and the offensive line has struggled, allowing him to be sacked 26 times.

The Cornhuskers' passing game is led by Jahmal Banks, who has hauled in 40 passes for 508 yards and three touchdowns. Isiah Neyor has also been a reliable target, recording 34 receptions for 455 yards and five scores. Meanwhile, Jacory Barney Jr. has contributed 52 receptions for 431 yards, though he has yet to find the end zone.

On the ground, Nebraska will rely on Emmett Johnson after losing Dante Dowdell to the transfer portal. Johnson has tallied 523 rushing yards and one touchdown this season, and he will look to shoulder the load in Dowdell’s absence.

