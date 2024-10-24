How to watch and listen to Boston College Eagles vs Louisville Cardinals 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Boston College versus Louisville NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Struggling ACC teams are set to clash on Friday night as the Louisville Cardinals (4-3) take on the Boston College Eagles (4-3) at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Boston College Eagles vs Louisville Cardinals NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Boston College Eagles vs Louisville Cardinals: Date and kick-off time

The Boston College Eagles will take on Louisville Cardinals in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Chestnut Hill's Alumni Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Friday, October 25, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Chestnut Hill's Alumni Stadium Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston College Eagles vs Louisville Cardinals on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play) and Andre Ware (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boston College Eagles vs Louisville Cardinals

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 371 (CAR), 371 (NE) | Home: 84 (CAR), 84 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boston College Eagles vs Louisville Cardinals team news & key players

Boston College Eagles team news

The Boston College Eagles suffered a 42-21 defeat against the Virginia Tech Hokies on the road on Thursday, October 17. The Eagles struggled with turnovers, fumbling three times, which allowed Virginia Tech to capitalize with 21 points. The Hokies dominated the first half, leading 28-0 before Boston College attempted a comeback. The Eagles scored 21 unanswered points in the third quarter, narrowing the gap to just seven points before Virginia Tech secured the victory.

Quarterback Thomas Castellanos threw for 205 yards, completing 17 of 26 passes with two touchdown throws and no interceptions. However, he did fumble three times, losing two of those. The Eagles’ rushing attack was led by running back Turbo Richard, who gained 64 yards on nine carries. Last season, Castellanos was the top rushing quarterback in the ACC. Under new head coach Bill O'Brien, he has shifted to a more traditional pocket-passing role this year, rushing for over 20 yards in just two games.

Louisville Cardinals team news

In their most recent outing, the Louisville Cardinals fell to the Miami Hurricanes 52-45 at home on Saturday, October 19. The Cardinals never held a lead during the game, tying it multiple times, including a 38-38 deadlock at the start of the fourth quarter. However, Miami pulled ahead with two quick touchdowns, creating separation.

Quarterback Tyler Shough had a strong performance, passing for 342 yards with a 31-for-51 completion rate. He threw four touchdown passes without any interceptions in the loss. Running back Isaac Brown contributed significantly, rushing for 56 yards on nine carries and scoring a touchdown. Ja'Corey Brooks, the leading wide receiver, caught six passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

This season, Shough has completed 62.8% of his passes, amassing 2,016 yards through the air. He has recorded 18 touchdown passes against just three interceptions. Brown has been pivotal in the ground game, leading with four rushing touchdowns and averaging 8.3 yards per carry. Brooks has emerged as Shough’s primary target, catching eight of his 18 touchdown passes and leading the team with 679 receiving yards—more than double that of any other player on the roster.

