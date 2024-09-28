How to watch and listen to Boise State Broncos vs Washington State Cougars 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Boise State vs Washington State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

This weekend, the Washington State Cougars will put their unbeaten 4-0 record to the test against the Boise State Broncos, who have started the season with a 2-1 mark, including victories over Georgia Southern and Portland State.

Both squads have demonstrated explosive offenses thus far, highlighted by standout performances from WSU quarterback John Mateer and BSU running back Ashton Jeanty. Ultimately, the outcome may hinge on a few crucial defensive plays.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Boise State Broncos vs Washington State Cougars NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Boise State Broncos vs Washington State Cougars: Date and kick-off time

The Broncos will take on the Cougars in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, September 28, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Date Saturday, September 28, 2024 Kick-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Albertsons Stadium Location Boise, Idaho

How to watch Boise State Broncos vs Washington State Cougars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS1

Broadcasters: Dan Hellie (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

If you're looking to watch college football games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. The base package carries ABC, CBS, Fox, ESPN, ESPN2, NFL Network and the ACC Network, though fans hoping to watch college football games on the SEC Network, ESPNU or ESPNews will have to pay extra for an "Elite" package.

In addition to college football, FuboTV offers extensive NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games coverage. Right now you can get your first month of Fubo's Pro-tier subscription for $50 instead of $80. The Elite with Sports Plus plan is down from $100 to $70 for the first month and the top-level Deluxe package is $80 as opposed to the usual $110.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boise State Broncos vs Washington State Cougars

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 201 (CAR), 963 (NE) | Away: 383 (CAR), 973 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boise State Broncos vs Washington State Cougars team news & key players

Boise State Broncos team news

The Broncos head into this matchup following a decisive 56-14 victory over the Portland State Vikings on September 21. Boise State’s offense has been firing on all cylinders this season. With standout running back Ashton Jeanty at the helm, the Broncos rank among the top 10 rushing offenses across virtually all significant statistics. Quarterback Maddox Madsen has guided this unit to the top 10 in early downs EPA and 17th in third-down conversion rate.

In the game against the Vikings, Madsen passed for 188 yards, throwing three touchdowns without any interceptions, completing 13 of 18 attempts (72.2%). He also contributed on the ground with two carries for 12 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jeanty showcased his skills with 127 rushing yards on just 11 carries, averaging an impressive 11.5 yards per attempt. Matt Lauter was a key target, catching seven passes for 91 yards (averaging 13.0 yards per reception) and scoring one touchdown against Portland State.

Washington State Cougars team news

Washington State has enjoyed a remarkable start to the season, driven by quarterback John Mateer and some timely defensive plays. The Cougars recently secured a thrilling 54-52 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

In that matchup, John Mateer had an impressive outing, completing 26 of 46 passes for 390 yards, along with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also made a significant impact on the ground, rushing 18 times for 111 yards and adding one rushing touchdown. Wayshawn Parker contributed with 22 carries for 76 yards (averaging 3.5 yards per attempt) and added a single reception for one yard. Kyle Williams was a standout in the receiving game, catching eight passes on 11 targets for 138 yards (averaging 17.3 yards per reception) and finding the end zone once.

More college football news and coverage