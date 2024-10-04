How to watch and listen to Boise State Broncos vs Utah State Aggies 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Boise State Broncos vs Utah State Aggies NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Boise State Broncos are eager to continue their momentum as they kick off Mountain West play against the Utah State Aggies on Saturday night, aiming for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Boise State Broncos vs Utah State Aggies: Date and kick-off time

The Broncos will take on the Aggies in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Date Saturday, October 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Albertsons Stadium Location Boise, Idaho

How to watch Boise State Broncos vs Utah State Aggies on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FS2

Broadcasters: Eric Collins (play-by-play), Spencer Tillman (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boise State Broncos vs Utah State Aggies

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 388 (NE), 978 (CAR) | Home: 201 (NE), 963 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boise State Broncos vs Utah State Aggies team news & key players

Boise State Broncos team news

Maddux Madsen hasn't put up impressive stats in an offense that leans heavily on the ground game, managing 188 or fewer passing yards in three out of four games. Last week, the sophomore quarterback tallied 184 passing yards, bringing his total to 800 yards for the season, along with a 7:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

The excitement surrounding the Broncos and Heisman candidate Ashton Jeanty is reaching new heights as the Aggies prepare for their upcoming matchup. In last week’s impressive 45-24 victory over Washington State, Jeanty showcased his skills by rushing for 249 yards and finding the end zone four times, all in front of a record crowd at Albertsons Stadium. The junior running back is poised for another standout performance against Utah State, who currently ranks 114th in the nation for run defense.

Utah State Aggies team news

Bryson Barnes and Spencer Petras have both had opportunities to take the field this season. Barnes did not participate in last week’s game, but he has amassed 524 passing yards with a 4:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Petras, the primary quarterback, missed one game due to injury and threw for 293 yards in a loss to Temple. Overall, the senior signal-caller has tallied 438 passing yards and holds a 3:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

On the ground, Rahsul Falson has been impressive, rushing for at least 115 yards in two consecutive games. The senior running back has totaled 395 rushing yards this season. The receiving corps boasts significant depth, with Jalen Royals leading the way with 280 yards, while Tyrese White closely follows with 242 yards. The Utah State offense has managed to score at least 21 points in three of their four games, although they faced a shutout against USC in week two, they proved to be a formidable opponent against both Utah and Temple.

