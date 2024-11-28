How to watch and listen to Boise State Broncos vs Oregon State Beavers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Boise State vs Oregon State NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Although the Boise State Broncos, ranked No. 11, have already punched their ticket to the Mountain West Championship Game, their hopes of making the College Football Playoff (CFP) are still up in the air. Hosting a determined Oregon State squad on Friday, the Broncos know this game could make or break their postseason aspirations.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Boise State Broncos vs Oregon State Beavers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Boise State Broncos vs Oregon State Beavers: Date and kick-off time

The Boise State Broncos will take on Oregon State Beavers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Friday, November 29, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, ID.

Date Friday, November 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Albertsons Stadium Location Boise, ID

How to watch Boise State Broncos vs Oregon State Beavers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Broadcasters: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Devin Gardner (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Boise State Broncos vs Oregon State Beavers

Audio Stream: Home: 83 (CAR), 83 (NE) | Away: 388 (CAR), 978 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Boise State Broncos vs Oregon State Beavers team news & key players

Boise State Broncos team news

The Broncos’ path to the championship hasn’t been without its hurdles. Their trip to Laramie to face Wyoming was a tense affair, with star running back Ashton Jeanty suffering an injury that exposed just how much Boise State leans on him. When quarterback Maddux Madsen is firing on all cylinders, Boise State’s offense is a juggernaut. But when he's off, the team’s reliance on the ground game becomes a glaring weakness—even when that running game features one of the nation’s top players.

Madsen, who has racked up 2,361 passing yards and 19 touchdowns with a 62% completion rate, will have the chance to exploit an Oregon State secondary that has struggled at times this season. Meanwhile, the Broncos' coaching staff has been mindful of Jeanty's heavy workload, especially as the postseason looms. Fortunately for Boise State, Jambres Dubar is back to full health and provides much-needed depth in the backfield. Last week against Wyoming, Jeanty spearheaded a game-winning drive with 53 yards on just four carries before Dubar sealed the deal with a two-yard touchdown run.

Oregon State Beavers team news

Oregon State has the tools to air it out but thrives on controlling the game with a ground-heavy attack, effectively eating up the clock. The Beavers rank fifth nationally in time of possession, maintaining the ball for an impressive 33 minutes and 51 seconds per game.

Despite their focus on time management, Oregon State doesn't sacrifice offensive opportunities. The team averages 71.5 plays per game, while limiting opponents to just 59.5 plays on average. After naming Ben Gulbranson as the starting quarterback in late October, the Beavers have found their rhythm. They added a new wrinkle to their offense last week against Washington State, integrating dual-threat quarterback Gabarri Johnson into the mix with notable success. This balanced approach makes their attack both methodical and unpredictable.

More college football news and coverage