Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans 2024 Week 7: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bills vs Titans 2024 NFL Week 7 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills find themselves on opposite trajectories heading into their Week 7 clash at Highmark Stadium this Sunday.

The Titans have endured a dreadful start, sitting at 1-4. Much of their struggle stems from quarterback Will Levis, whose performance has been far below expectations in a season where Tennessee hoped he would solidify his role as their franchise QB.

On the flip side, the Buffalo Bills are off to a much stronger start than many anticipated. Despite losing significant talent during the offseason, the Bills have defied predictions of a decline. They sit atop the AFC East with a 4-2 record after a Week 6 triumph over the New York Jets, maintaining the high standard expected of them. While the Bills are favorites to win this matchup, past meetings between these two sides have delivered surprises, so nothing is off the table.

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans: Date and kick-off time

The Bills will take on the Titans in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 21, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Buffalo.

Date Sunday, October 21 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, Buffalo

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst) and Jason McCourty (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 230 (CAR), 803 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 830 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Buffalo Bills vs Tennessee Titans team news & key players

Buffalo Bills team news

The Buffalo Bills edged out the New York Jets in their Monday night matchup, with quarterback Josh Allen delivering an efficient performance, completing 19 of his 25 pass attempts while also making plays with his mobility. The Bills' run game was powered by Ray Davis, who stepped in for the injured James Cook and contributed 97 yards on 20 carries. Defensively, Buffalo limited the Jets to a 4-for-12 conversion rate on third downs and came up with a crucial interception with two minutes remaining.

Josh Allen has been the centerpiece of the Bills' offense, throwing for 1,160 yards and accounting for 13 total touchdowns, all while avoiding any interceptions this season. His top target is Khalil Shakir, who has reeled in 20 receptions for 249 yards and two touchdowns.

This week, Buffalo strengthened their receiving unit by acquiring Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns. Cooper, who has 24 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns, is expected to make an immediate impact in this game. The Bills' rushing attack is anchored by James Cook, who has carried the ball 70 times for 309 yards and four touchdowns. Cooper is likely to see some action in this contest.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Milano Linebacker Injured Reserve Biceps T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Hamstring S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Matakevich Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Phillips Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist M. Edwards Safety Questionable Illness T. Grable Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Abdomen D. Jackson Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring R. Davis Running Back Questionable Calf J. Virgil Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle

Tennessee Titans team news

The Titans' struggles deepened in Week 6 with a third straight loss, falling to the Colts in yet another tight contest, 20-17. This marks their third defeat by a margin of seven points or less. Running back Tony Pollard offered a brief spark for Tennessee, breaking loose for a 23-yard touchdown run that capped a drive lasting over half of the third quarter, giving the Titans a 17-10 lead. However, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco led the Colts on a 10-point swing, with a field goal and a late touchdown drive that secured the lead for Indianapolis.

It was a game riddled with missed chances for Tennessee. Their lack of discipline was glaring, as they were flagged 11 times for a season-high 113 yards, halting any momentum they built. In another notable development, former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams—who joined Tennessee on a one-year deal after his exit from the Seattle Seahawks—requested and was granted his release from the Titans in 2024.

Will Levis, Tennessee's signal-caller, has connected on 66.4% of his throws, amassing 699 passing yards and five touchdowns so far this season. His primary receiving weapons include DeAndre Hopkins (14 catches, 175 yards, one touchdown) and Calvin Ridley (nine receptions, 141 yards, one score). On the ground, Tony Pollard leads the Titans' rushing attack with 78 carries for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

Titans injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Dowell Wide Receiver Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Campbell Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Adams Strong Safety Questionable Hip T. McLendon Defensive End Injured Reserve Toe M. Brown Safety Questionable Undisclosed C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin E. Jones Linebacker Questionable Biceps M. Davidson Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Biceps G. Wallow Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral C. Gray Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed T. Spears Running Back Out Hamstring A. Al-Shaair Linebacker Out Knee K. Fulton Cornerback Questionable Hamstring L. Sneed Cornerback Questionable Quadriceps K. Coburn Defensive Lineman Out Knee W. Levis Quarterback Questionable Shoulder S. Murphy-Bunting Cornerback Questionable Neck K. Peko Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Burks Wide Receiver Out Knee

