Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins 2024 Week 9: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

On Sunday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins will face off against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in a crucial AFC East battle.

The Dolphins (2-5) are looking to rebound after a narrow home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, while the Bills (6-2) are coming off a dominant victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Although quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his return last week, the Dolphins still fell short against Arizona in a last-second defeat. Nevertheless, the Miami offense showed signs of life, and any momentum they gained in Week 8 may be put to the test against the formidable Bills in Week 9.

Historically, the Bills have had the upper hand against the Dolphins, winning five consecutive matchups and 12 out of the last 13 encounters. With the Bills' quarterback Josh Allen re-establishing himself as an MVP contender, the team is riding a three-game winning streak. The question remains: can they maintain this positive momentum against a desperate Dolphins squad?

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins: Date and kick-off time

The Bills will take on the Dolphins in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Buffalo.

Date Sunday, November 3 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, Buffalo

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst) and Melanie Collins (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 227 (CAR), 803 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 819 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins team news & key players

Buffalo Bills team news

The Buffalo Bills enhanced their record to 6-2 with a convincing 31-10 road victory against the Seattle Seahawks. Josh Allen tossed two touchdown passes, and James Cook had a standout performance with 117 rushing yards and two touchdowns, helping the Bills secure their third straight win. Allen completed 24 of 34 passes for 283 yards and extended his streak to 300 passes without an interception before being picked off by Josh Jobe in the second quarter.

Responding effectively, Allen orchestrated a 12-play, 93-yard drive that culminated in a 12-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid, giving Buffalo a 14-3 lead. The Bills maintained control for the remainder of the game, cruising to an easy victory. Currently, they rank fifth in points per game and sixth in points allowed, demonstrating strong performance on both ends of the field as they aim for a conference title.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Milano Linebacker Injured Reserve Biceps T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Matakevich Linebacker Injured Reserve Hamstring J. Phillips Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist T. Bernard Linebacker Questionable Ankle T. Grable Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Abdomen C. Samuel Wide Receiver Questionable Pectoral R. Gilliam Fullback Out Hip J. Virgil Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle D. Carter Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL A. Cooper Wide Receiver Questionable Wrist L. Joseph Defensive Tackle Questionable Back C. Benford Cornerback Questionable Wrist

Miami Dolphins team news

In his first start since suffering a concussion on September 12 against the Bills, Tua Tagovailoa passed for 234 yards, showcasing his talent despite a few costly errors. He completed 28 of 38 attempts in what was arguably the Dolphins' strongest offensive showing this season. However, he did lose a fumble on the opening drive, which Miami managed to recover, and a botched snap in the third quarter led to a safety.

Tyreek Hill made an impact with six receptions for 72 yards, marking his first game with over 70 receiving yards since Week 1. De'Von Achane contributed significantly, rushing for 97 yards and adding 50 receiving yards along with a 12-yard touchdown catch. The Dolphins are in dire need of a win.

Dolphins injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries I. Wynn Offensive Lineman Physically Unable to Perform Quadriceps C. Goode Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Kneecap B. Chubb Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL K. Smith Tackle Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Brown Linebacker Injured Reserve Undisclosed A. Schwartz Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee R. Cracraft Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Upper Body S. Harlow Offensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed P. McMorris Safety Injured Reserve Foot T. Washington Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Undisclosed G. Murphy Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee J. Phillips Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee - ACL C. Wilson Wide Receiver Questionable Hip G. DuBose Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Huntley Quarterback Injured Reserve Shoulder S. Duck Cornerback Questionable Ankle A. Ingold Fullback Questionable Calf N. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Thigh B. Berrios Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Holland Safety Doubtful Knee N. Gallimore Nose Tackle Out Shoulder K. Kohou Cornerback Out Neck Z. Sieler Defensive Tackle Out Orbital J. Hill Tight End Out Shoulder J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee

