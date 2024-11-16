Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Week 11: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bills versus Chiefs 2024 NFL Week 11 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills square off in Buffalo in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff thriller, where the Chiefs emerged victorious.

Kansas City enters the clash with a perfect 9-0 record, maintaining their unbeaten streak in dramatic fashion. The Chiefs sealed a 16-14 victory over the Denver Broncos after blocking a potential game-winning 35-yard field goal as time expired. The jaw-dropping conclusion has set the stage for this marquee showdown.

Meanwhile, Buffalo has been equally impressive, boasting an 8-2 record and riding a five-game winning streak. The Bills have recently dispatched the Jets, Titans, Seahawks, Dolphins, and Colts, though those opponents hold a combined 16-31 record, raising questions about Buffalo's ability to deliver against stronger competition.

This matchup serves as a litmus test for the Bills, who have been dominant at home with a 4-0 record this season. With both teams vying for AFC supremacy, expect an intense battle in what could be another instant classic.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game, plus plenty more.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs: Date and kick-off time

The Bills will take on the Chiefs in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT, at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, New York.

Date Sunday, November 17 Kick-off Time 4:25 pm ET/ 1:25 pm PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 803 (NE) | Away: 382 (CAR), 815 (NE)

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs team news & key players

Buffalo Bills team news

The Buffalo Bills boast an efficient offense led by quarterback Josh Allen, who has thrown for 2,286 yards and 17 touchdowns to date. Allen's dual-threat ability, paired with a strong offensive line, has helped him average 7.6 yards per pass attempt, keeping the aerial attack dynamic. Khalil Shakir has emerged as his primary target, providing consistent deep-threat potential.

The Bills' ground game is also effective, averaging 120.7 rushing yards per game, with James Cook playing a pivotal role both on the ground and through the air. Buffalo excels in red-zone efficiency, converting a high percentage of their drives into touchdowns, which has contributed to their average of 29 points per game. However, the Bills will be without two key players in the passing game, as Keon Coleman and tight end Dalton Kincaid will miss the game due to injuries.

Bills injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury M. Milano Linebacker Injured Reserve Biceps T. Doyle Offensive Tackle Physically Unable to Perform Knee D. Smoot Defensive End Injured Reserve Wrist S. Buechele Quarterback Injured Reserve Neck T. Clayton Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Grable Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Abdomen D. Kincaid Tight End Out Knee J. Virgil Wide Receiver Questionable Ankle D. Carter Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Wrist S. Diggs Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL A. Cooper Wide Receiver Questionable Wrist K. Coleman Wide Receiver Out Wrist B. Spector Linebacker Injured Reserve Calf S. Brown Tackle Questionable Ankle

Kansas City Chiefs team news

The Kansas City Chiefs offense continues to excel under the leadership of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has already surpassed 2,200 passing yards in the 2024 season, averaging 245.3 yards per game. The offense is well-rounded, with Kareem Hunt providing a solid presence in the running game, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

Travis Kelce remains the top receiving option, offering Mahomes a reliable target in critical moments. The Chiefs' offense ranks 10th in total yards per game (350.3), powered by an innovative system that balances both the passing and running games effectively. Their impressive third-down conversion rate of 52% ranks first in the league, ensuring long, sustained drives and consistent scoring chances. Last week, they narrowly defeated Denver, with a blocked field goal in the final seconds sealing the win.

Chiefs injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury C. Omenihu Defensive End Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL C. Jones Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen M. Mettauer Guard Injured Reserve Knee - MCL H. Brown Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder I. Pacheco Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle T. Dean Safety Questionable Triceps B. Cupp Tight End Out Undisclosed L. Sneed Cornerback Out Quadriceps R. Rice Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee J. Watson Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg S. Moore Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Abdomen D. Hopkins Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Fortson Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Wiley Tight End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL H. Butker Kicker Injured Reserve Knee

