Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Bills versus Bears NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Buffalo Bills will make their NFL preseason debut on Saturday when they welcome Chicago Bears to Highmark Stadium.

The Bears beat the Texans 21-17 in the weather-shortened Hall of Fame game and come into this preseason game on the back of that win. However, this will be the first time the Bills will take to the field.

The Bills come into the 2024 season hoping to keep their stranglehold on the AFC East but with a new-look offense behind Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen New York Jets vs Washington Commanders NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Buffalo Bills vs Chicago Bears: Date and kick-off time

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Chicago Bears in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, United States.

Date Saturday, August 10, 2024 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, New York, United States

How to watch Bills vs Bears on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL Network

However, if you are in the Chicago or Buffalo areas, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WFLD (FOX/32 - Chicago)

Broadcasters: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Jim Miller (color analyst)

WIVB (CBS4 - Buffalo)

Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Tasker (analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL preseason games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network (which will televise many out-of-market games live and every single preseason game on replay) and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the preseason and regular season.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Bills vs Bears

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 803 (NE), 226 (CAR) | Away: 805 (NE), 380 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Bills vs Bears team news

Buffalo Bills team news

Joe Allen, who is in his seventh NFL season, will most certainly endure the toughest pressure of his career. Stefon Diggs and Glen Davis are no longer his top two wideout targets, as the experienced quarterback now looks to a receiving corps that will include last year's third receiver Khalil Shakir as his primary option, as well as freshman Keon Coleman from Florida State.

Veteran wideouts Chase Claypool and Marquez Valdes-Scantling were also added to the mix to compensate for the departure of the team's two most dangerous weapons. The Bills will have a strong running game anchored by James Cook and a pair of outstanding tight ends, including developing second-year pro Dalton Kincaid.

Defensively, the Bills are hoping for a full and healthy season from middle linebacker Matt Milano. As a veteran team, they are likely to use the preseason to fine-tune their roster and determine the final five to ten spots. Don't expect Allen to be heavily featured in the game plan for the first preseason matchup, which will provide more playing time for backups Mitch Trubisky and Shane Buechele.

The Bills plan to limit the playing time for most of their key players on both sides of the ball, but they have the depth necessary to perform well throughout the preseason.

Chicago Bears team news

Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall selection from the 2024 NFL draft, will make his pro debut against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Matt Eberflus announced whilst also claiming that Williams and healthy starters will have a "range of plays" in this preseason opener.

While Williams sat the Hall of Fame game, veteran Brett Rypien took full advantage of his opportunity. He threw for three touchdowns while finishing 11-of-15 for 166 yards. Last year's backup, Tyson Bagent, got the start and finished 2-of-3 for 16 yards.

The QBs have a lot of tools around them, including a top-flight receiving core consisting of D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen from the LA Chargers and rookie receiver Rome Udunze, another first-round pick out of Washington.

More NFL news and coverage