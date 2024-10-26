Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles 2024 Week 8: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bengals versus Eagles 2024 NFL Week 8 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

One of the standout showdowns in Week 8 of the NFL pits the Philadelphia Eagles (4-2) against the Cincinnati Bengals (3-4).

Both teams kicked off the season with Super Bowl ambitions, though they hit some early bumps—especially the Bengals, who stumbled to an 0-3 start. However, with each squad now riding a two-game win streak, this matchup could prove crucial.

The Eagles steamrolled past New York last weekend, showcasing their ground game with 45 carries for a staggering 269 yards in a 25-point blowout. The Giants were held scoreless, averaging only 1.2 yards per pass and managing just ten first downs. Meanwhile, Cincinnati grabbed their third win in four games, edging out their opponent by seven points despite converting only 2-of-14 on third and fourth downs and securing a mere 12 first downs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL game, plus plenty more.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles: Date and kick-off time

The Bengals will take on the Eagles in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 27, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date Sunday, October 27 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Paycor Stadium Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Broadcasters: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst) and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 232 (CAR), 806 (NE) | Away: 387 (CAR), 825 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Philadelphia Eagles team news & key players

Cincinnati Bengals team news

In their most recent outing, the Cincinnati Bengals topped the Cleveland Browns 21-14 on Sunday, October 20, in Cleveland. The struggling Browns made headlines after Deshaun Watson suffered an Achilles tear, leaving Cincinnati firmly in control throughout, even though the final score was closer than they'd hoped. Joe Burrow recorded just 181 passing yards, marking his lowest total since Week 1, but he still threw two touchdown passes. Meanwhile, running back Chase Brown carried the ball 15 times for 44 yards. The Bengals gained a massive momentum boost right from the start, taking the opening kickoff all the way to the end zone.

So far this season, Burrow has thrown for 1,759 yards, completing 70.4% of his passes. He’s averaging 251 yards per game with a total of 14 touchdowns and only two interceptions. Brown leads the ground game with 327 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Ja'Marr Chase has been in stellar form, racking up 620 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Bengals injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Evans Running Back Injured Reserve Leg B. Hill Defensive Tackle Questionable Ankle T. Higgins Wide Receiver Questionable Quadriceps D. Smith Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee L. Robinson Cornerback Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Williams Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Knee C. Awuzie Cornerback Injured Reserve Groin N. Scott Safety Out Hamstring J. Kirkland Guard Injured Reserve Biceps T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee D. Hill Cornerback Injured Reserve Knee - ACL

Philadelphia Eagles team news

The Eagles secured a decisive 28-3 victory over the New York Giants on the road on Sunday, October 20. Philadelphia took control from start to finish, particularly on defense, holding the Giants to a mere 119 yards of total offense and forcing them into a tough 3-for-14 conversion rate on third downs. Jalen Hurts completed 10 of 14 passes for 114 yards, adding a touchdown through the air. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley had a standout day on the ground, recording 176 yards on 17 carries along with a rushing touchdown.

Barkley has been among the NFL's elite running backs this season, amassing 658 rushing yards with an impressive average of 6.1 yards per carry. He’s putting up 110 yards per game and has reached the end zone five times. Hurts has thrown for 1,308 yards, completing 68% of his attempts, with seven touchdowns and four interceptions so far. Despite missing three games, A.J. Brown has been Hurts' primary target, hauling in 16 receptions for 324 yards and three touchdowns.

Eagles injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries M. Garner Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Okwuegbunam Tight End Injured Reserve Abdomen L. Clark Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed J. Ross Wide Receiver Out Undisclosed T. Jackson Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed D. Goedert Tight End Out Hamstring B. Scott Running Back Out Undisclosed J. Harris Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion M. Goodrich Cornerback Questionable Hamstring A. Smith Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle J. Bradberry Cornerback Injured Reserve Lower Leg W. Shipley Running Back Questionable Neck D. Slay Cornerback Questionable Knee J. Jones Wide Receiver Questionable Concussion R. Johnson Tackle Questionable Undisclosed D. Allen Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed B. Covey Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Shoulder M. Becton Tackle Out Concussion B. Smith Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Mailata Tackle Injured Reserve Hamstring

