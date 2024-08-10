How to watch and listen today's Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's Bengals versus Bucs NFL preseason game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are battling it out on Saturday evening inside Paycor Stadium for their opening NFL preseason games.

As the 2024 season approaches, the reigning NFC South Champions are filled with optimism about their competitiveness among their NFC rivals. During the 2023 season, Tampa Bay reached the NFC Divisional Round after finishing the regular season with a 9-8 record but are going to be without their offensive coordinator, Dave Canales, as he became the head coach for the Carolina Panthers.

The Bengals, meanwhile, are looking to step up and remain healthy as the season rolls on on but the half-season of quarterback Jake Browning was decent as the team finished 9-8 for the year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Date and kick-off time

The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Saturday, August 10, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Date Saturday, August 10, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT Venue Paycor Stadium Location Cincinnati, OH

How to watch Bengals vs Buccaneers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFL+

However, if you are in the Cincy or Tampa Bay, 506Sports.com has provided a handy list of channels on which you can watch locally:

WTTA (CW/38 - Tampa)

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Ronde Barber (color analyst)

WXIX (FOX/19 - Cincinnati)

Broadcasters: Mike Watts (play-by-play), Anthony Munoz (color analyst)

Streaming service: Fubo TV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Bengals vs Buccaneers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 806 (NE), 227 (CAR) | Away: 829 (NE), 806 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Bengals vs Buccaneers team news

Cincinnati Bengals team news

The Bengals want to play most of their starters for at least some snaps on Saturday night, including starting quarterback Joe Burrow, who is coming off a wrist injury that ended his 2023 season in Week 10. He will most likely not play much, but it will provide a glimpse of his physical condition before Week 1 of the regular season.

Offensively, they recruited third-round pick wide receiver Jermaine Burton and first-round pick right tackle Amarius Mims getting their first NFL action here to keep an eye on.

The team boosted the defensive line throughout the NFL draft and they are going to be in a great position to see some competition in this game as Kris Jenkins (second round), McKinnley Jackson (third round) and Cedric Johnson (sixth round) are all going to be in contention for this game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't expected to play many of their regular starters.

Head coach Todd Bowles said: "Most of the starters will not play. Based off who's nicked up or not, you may see two or three of them in there for a series or two, but most of them won't play."

QB Baker Mayfield and WR Mike Evans won't see any action here.

That means a lot is expected of Kyle Trask at quarterback for the Bucs. John Wolford is likely to play the second half. Third-round wide receiver Jalen McMillan should also get plenty of reps with Trask.

The biggest thing to monitor for in this game is how fourth-round draft pick running back Bucky Irving fares in this game as he competes with Rachaad White for the starting running back slot.

