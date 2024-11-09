Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Bears versus Patriots 2024 NFL Week 10 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The New England Patriots (2-7) and Chicago Bears (4-4), both reeling from recent defeats, are set to clash in Week 10.

The Patriots came heartbreakingly close to victory against the Tennessee Titans, managing a last-minute play to force overtime. However, their comeback fell short as Tennessee nailed a game-winning field goal, handing New England yet another loss. The Patriots' offense remains among the league’s weakest, and they'll face a tough task against a team known for its defensive strength.

Meanwhile, life on the road continues to be a struggle for the Bears, who are now 0-4 in true away games after a dominant loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The game’s closing moments were tense as Caleb Williams suffered an injury, but reports indicate he’s expected to suit up for their next home game, where he remains unbeaten this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots NFL game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots: Date and kick-off time

The Bears will take on the Patriots in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Sunday, November 10 Kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue Soldier Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnson (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 805 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 821 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots team news & key players

Chicago Bears team news

The Chicago Bears seem to be leaning toward a rebuilding phase, especially after trading Khalil Herbert at the deadline. Last game, the Bears managed only nine points against the Arizona Cardinals, who scored 29, leading to a lopsided defeat. Caleb Williams completed 22 of 41 passes for 217 yards, and Rome Odunze made his presence felt with five receptions for 104 yards. However, Williams has shown signs of decline in recent outings and will need to step up his performance to keep the Bears competitive.

The Bears’ offense averages 21.5 points per game, while their defense allows just 18.5, ranking them 19th and 5th in the league, respectively. Against the Patriots, the Bears will need to ignite their offense and find ways to put points on the board to avoid another loss.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries P. Scales Long Snapper Injured Reserve Back K. Amegadjie Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf R. Green Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed J. Brisker Defensive Back Questionable Concussion F. Swain Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive Back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running Back Injured Reserve Knee N. Webster Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin K. Kareem Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Bates Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder N. Sewell Linebacker Questionable Knee B. Murray Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral L. Patrick Offensive Lineman Questionable Calf A. Billings Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Pectoral T. Smith Defensive Back Questionable Ankle D. Wright Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee B. Jones Offensive Lineman Questionable Knee S. Carlson Tight End Injured Reserve Collarbone K. Gordon Defensive Back Questionable Hamstring T. Sweeney Tight End Out Undisclosed D. Taylor Defensive Lineman Questionable Knee

New England Patriots team news

After years of dominance, the New England Patriots now find themselves near the bottom of the NFL standings, coming off yet another disappointing loss. Drake Maye managed to push the game into overtime against the Tennessee Titans last week, but the Patriots ultimately fell short, losing 20-17. Maye completed 29 of 41 passes, totaling 206 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while also leading the team in rushing with eight carries for 85 yards.

This season, the Patriots are averaging just 15.7 points per game, while their defense concedes 24.1 points on average. Their offense ranks 30th in the league, with a defense sitting at 21st. A major concern is their sluggish starts, scoring an average of only 3.11 points in the first quarter. They’ll need to kickstart their offense early in this game if they hope to turn things around.

Patriots injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries C. Strange Guard Physically Unable to Perform Knee J. Peppers Safety Commissioners Exempt List Shoulder J. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Undisclosed M. Mapu Safety Questionable Neck S. Takitaki Linebacker Questionable Knee J. Jackson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee V. Lowe Tackle Questionable Shoulder K. Dugger Safety Questionable Ankle J. Bentley Linebacker Injured Reserve Pectoral O. Ximines Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee D. Andrews Center Injured Reserve Shoulder T. Brown Offensive Tackle Injured Reserve Knee A. Austin Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle C. Wallace Tackle Injured Reserve Ankle S. Roberts Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed M. Judon Linebacker Questionable Illness M. Harris Defensive Tackle Questionable Undisclosed T. Luther Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Smith-Schuster Wide Receiver Questionable Hamstring K. White Defensive End Questionable Knee D. Ekuale Defensive Tackle Questionable Abdomen C. Elliss Linebacker Questionable Abdomen J. Roy Defensive Tackle Questionable Neck

