Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots 2024 Week 10: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

The New England Patriots (2-7) and Chicago Bears (4-4), both reeling from recent defeats, are set to clash in Week 10.
The Patriots came heartbreakingly close to victory against the Tennessee Titans, managing a last-minute play to force overtime. However, their comeback fell short as Tennessee nailed a game-winning field goal, handing New England yet another loss. The Patriots' offense remains among the league’s weakest, and they'll face a tough task against a team known for its defensive strength.
Meanwhile, life on the road continues to be a struggle for the Bears, who are now 0-4 in true away games after a dominant loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The game’s closing moments were tense as Caleb Williams suffered an injury, but reports indicate he’s expected to suit up for their next home game, where he remains unbeaten this season.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots NFL game, plus plenty more.
Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots: Date and kick-off time
The Bears will take on the Patriots in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, November 10, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
|Date
|Sunday, November 10
|Kick-off Time
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue
|Soldier Field
|Location
|Chicago, Illinois
How to watch Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots on TV & stream live online
TV channel: Fox
- Broadcasters: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnson (analyst) are on the game call.
Streaming service: Fubo TV
If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.
After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.
In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.
Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.
Streaming the game with a VPN
Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.
A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.
NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots
Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 805 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 821 (NE)
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots team news & key players
Chicago Bears team news
The Chicago Bears seem to be leaning toward a rebuilding phase, especially after trading Khalil Herbert at the deadline. Last game, the Bears managed only nine points against the Arizona Cardinals, who scored 29, leading to a lopsided defeat. Caleb Williams completed 22 of 41 passes for 217 yards, and Rome Odunze made his presence felt with five receptions for 104 yards. However, Williams has shown signs of decline in recent outings and will need to step up his performance to keep the Bears competitive.
The Bears’ offense averages 21.5 points per game, while their defense allows just 18.5, ranking them 19th and 5th in the league, respectively. Against the Patriots, the Bears will need to ignite their offense and find ways to put points on the board to avoid another loss.
Bears injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|P. Scales
|Long Snapper
|Injured Reserve
|Back
|K. Amegadjie
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Calf
|R. Green
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Brisker
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Concussion
|F. Swain
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|D. Coleman
|Defensive Back
|Injured Reserve
|Upper Body
|I. Wheeler
|Running Back
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|N. Webster
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Groin
|K. Kareem
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|C. Johnson
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|R. Bates
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|N. Sewell
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Knee
|B. Murray
|Offensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|L. Patrick
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Calf
|A. Billings
|Defensive Lineman
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|T. Smith
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Ankle
|D. Wright
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|B. Jones
|Offensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
|S. Carlson
|Tight End
|Injured Reserve
|Collarbone
|K. Gordon
|Defensive Back
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|T. Sweeney
|Tight End
|Out
|Undisclosed
|D. Taylor
|Defensive Lineman
|Questionable
|Knee
New England Patriots team news
After years of dominance, the New England Patriots now find themselves near the bottom of the NFL standings, coming off yet another disappointing loss. Drake Maye managed to push the game into overtime against the Tennessee Titans last week, but the Patriots ultimately fell short, losing 20-17. Maye completed 29 of 41 passes, totaling 206 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions, while also leading the team in rushing with eight carries for 85 yards.
This season, the Patriots are averaging just 15.7 points per game, while their defense concedes 24.1 points on average. Their offense ranks 30th in the league, with a defense sitting at 21st. A major concern is their sluggish starts, scoring an average of only 3.11 points in the first quarter. They’ll need to kickstart their offense early in this game if they hope to turn things around.
Patriots injury list
|Player
|Position
|Game Status
|Injuries
|C. Strange
|Guard
|Physically Unable to Perform
|Knee
|J. Peppers
|Safety
|Commissioners Exempt List
|Shoulder
|J. Andrews
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Undisclosed
|M. Mapu
|Safety
|Questionable
|Neck
|S. Takitaki
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Knee
|J. Jackson
|Wide Receiver
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|V. Lowe
|Tackle
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|K. Dugger
|Safety
|Questionable
|Ankle
|J. Bentley
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Pectoral
|O. Ximines
|Linebacker
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|D. Andrews
|Center
|Injured Reserve
|Shoulder
|T. Brown
|Offensive Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Knee
|A. Austin
|Cornerback
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|C. Wallace
|Tackle
|Injured Reserve
|Ankle
|S. Roberts
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|M. Judon
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Illness
|M. Harris
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|T. Luther
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|J. Smith-Schuster
|Wide Receiver
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|K. White
|Defensive End
|Questionable
|Knee
|D. Ekuale
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Abdomen
|C. Elliss
|Linebacker
|Questionable
|Abdomen
|J. Roy
|Defensive Tackle
|Questionable
|Neck