Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars 2024 Week 6: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Chicago Bears versus Jaguars 2024 NFL game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4) kick off the first of two consecutive London games this Sunday, facing the Chicago Bears (3-2) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Officially listed as the away team, the Jaguars will serve as hosts for their matchup against the New England Patriots at Wembley Stadium next week.

The Bears are navigating a challenging NFC North this season, with every team boasting a winning record. However, with two straight wins under their belt, confidence is building as they aim for a third victory in a row.

After dropping their first four games, the Jaguars finally found success with a 37-34 win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. They now hope that their familiarity with overseas games will give them a slight edge this weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars: Date and kick-off time

The Bears will take on the Jaguars in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT, at Tottenham Hotspur in London, UK.

Date Sunday, October 13 Kick-off Time 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Location London, UK

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NFLN

Broadcasters: Rich Eisen (play-by-play) and Kurt Warner (analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $20 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 228 (CAR), 805 (NE) | Away: 380 (CAR), 814 (NE) | National: 227 (CAR), 963 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season, including the pre-season games. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Chicago Bears vs Jacksonville Jaguars team news & key players

Chicago Bears team news

Caleb Williams is not the next Johnny Unitas, and his NFL journey has had a sluggish start. Coupled with a leaky offensive line and questionable play-calling by Shane Waldron, it's unsurprising that the Bears currently rank 25th in offensive EPA.

Yet, even with a struggling offense, the Bears head to London carrying a winning record—thanks largely to their defense. Ranking 5th in defensive EPA, they've consistently limited opponents, holding four of their first five opponents to under 20 points.

Signs of life are emerging on offense, with the past two games marking their most productive showings of the season. Last week, in particular, was a standout as they handled the Carolina Panthers with ease; Williams threw for over 300 yards and connected for two touchdowns.

DJ Moore enters Sunday fresh off his best game of the season, racking up over 100 yards and two touchdowns against his former team. With confidence soaring, he'll be eager to take on a Jaguars secondary weakened by injuries.

Bears injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries P. Scales Long Snapper Injured Reserve Back R. Green Defensive End Questionable Undisclosed T. Stevenson Defensive Back Doubtful Calf J. Brisker Defensive Back Out Concussion F. Swain Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed D. Coleman Defensive Back Injured Reserve Upper Body I. Wheeler Running Back Injured Reserve Knee L. Borom Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Ankle N. Webster Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Groin K. Kareem Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Johnson Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed R. Bates Offensive Lineman Injured Reserve Shoulder Z. Pickens Defensive Lineman Out Groin L. Patrick Offensive Lineman Questionable Chest T. Jenkins Offensive Lineman Questionable Ankle T. Homer Running Back Injured Reserve Finger J. Martin Defensive Lineman Injured Reserve Toe T. Smith Defensive Back Out Hip S. Carlson Tight End Injured Reserve Collarbone

Jacksonville Jaguars team news

Trevor Lawrence delivered an impressive performance against the Colts, completing 28 of 35 passes for 371 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Jaguars’ secondary, however, has struggled in the absence of star cornerback Tyson Campbell, leaving them vulnerable to deep threats and allowing Alec Pierce to make big plays last weekend.

Meanwhile, rookie receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been a standout in Jacksonville's offense, quickly emerging as Lawrence's primary target. With his explosive athleticism, he’s been a bright spot in an otherwise inconsistent unit. Through five games, Thomas has amassed 397 yards and three touchdowns, including a thrilling 85-yard score against the Colts last week.

On defense, Travon Walker put on a dominant show against the Colts, notching three sacks out of seven pressures, including a crucial strip sack and a game-ending takedown.

Jaguars injury list

Player Position Game Status Injuries D. Thomas Safety Questionable Hamstring A. Wingard Safety Injured Reserve Knee T. Campbell Cornerback Injured Reserve Hamstring D. Dixon Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - ACL K. Robinson Running Back Injured Reserve Toe D. White Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Knee - ACL E. Engram Tight End Questionable Hamstring F. Oluokun Linebacker Injured Reserve Foot G. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Knee A. Blackson Defensive Lineman Out Undisclosed Y. Abdullah Linebacker Questionable Neck D. Duvernay Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Lower Body T. Gipson Linebacker Inactive Coach's Decision

More NFL news and coverage