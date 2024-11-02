How to watch and listen to Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Baylor Bears versus TCU Horned Frogs NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two teams hovering around the middle of the Big 12 standings are set to face off Saturday night as the TCU Horned Frogs (5-2, 3-2 Big 12) go head-to-head with the Baylor Bears (4-4, 2-3 Big 12).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs: Date and kick-off time

The Bears will take on the Horned Frogs in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

Date Saturday, November 2, 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue McLane Stadium Location Waco, Texas

How to watch Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Mike Couzens (play-by-play) and Brock Osweiler (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs

Audio Stream: Home: 199 (CAR), 953 (NE) | Away: 392 (CAR), 982 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Baylor Bears vs TCU Horned Frogs team news & key players

Baylor Bears team news

For Baylor, the season began with Dequan Finn at quarterback, but a shoulder injury in Week 2 has sidelined him since. Stepping in has been junior Sawyer Robertson, who stands at 6'4" and has been averaging 269.5 passing yards over the past four weeks, with a completion rate of 60.1% and a 17-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. While Pendergrass delivered a standout performance on the ground against Oklahoma State, the Bears’ lead rusher this season has been Bryson Washington, who has run for 380 yards and three touchdowns. Both backs are likely to share the workload. Josh Cameron, their top receiver, has recorded 25 catches for 365 yards and seven touchdowns, making him a reliable target in Baylor’s passing attack.

TCU Horned Frogs team news

Josh Hoover, TCU's sophomore quarterback, is coming off an impressive performance, having thrown for 344 yards and three touchdowns in their recent game against Texas Tech. Hoover has averaged 326.8 yards per game through the air, completing 66.3% of his throws with a 19-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio. His primary target has been senior receiver Jack Bech, who has tallied 46 receptions for 825 yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Eric McAlister also proved crucial with an 84-yard touchdown that sealed the win over Texas Tech, adding to his season totals of 19 catches, 463 yards, and four touchdowns. Sophomore running back Cam Cook leads TCU's ground game, logging 368 yards at a 3.8 yards-per-carry clip and six touchdowns.

