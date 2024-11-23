How to watch and listen to Auburn Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Auburn Tigers versus Texas A&M Aggies NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (8-2, 5-1 SEC) are set to face the Auburn Tigers (4-6, 1-5 SEC) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Alabama. For the Aggies, the path to an SEC Championship and a potential College Football Playoff spot is clear: they must win their final two regular-season games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Auburn Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Auburn Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies: Date and kick-off time

The Tigers will take on the Aggies in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Date Saturday, November 23, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Jordan-Hare Stadium Location Auburn, Alabama

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcasters: Dave Flemming (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Auburn Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies

Audio Stream: Home: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE) | Away: 192 (CAR), 962 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Auburn Tigers vs Texas A&M Aggies team news & key players

Auburn Tigers team news

The Tigers earned an easy victory over ULM, leading 24-0 at the break and cruising to a dominant win in the second half. Auburn outgained ULM 507-218, but did lose the turnover battle 1-0, and converted 12 of 17 third-down attempts. Payton Thorne passed for 286 yards and five touchdowns, while Jarquez Hunter added 102 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Before their win over ULM, Auburn suffered a disappointing 17-7 loss to Vanderbilt but managed to defeat Kentucky 24-10. The Tigers' offense has averaged 27.6 points per game, with 256.5 passing yards and 172 rushing yards. Meanwhile, their defense has allowed 18.7 points per game. Payton Thorne has completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,111 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, while KeAndre Lambert-Smith has been a reliable target with 40 receptions for 761 yards and eight touchdowns.

Texas A&M Aggies team news

Texas A&M comes into this matchup fresh off a 38-3 victory over New Mexico State. The Aggies dominated, leading 24-0 at halftime and shutting out NMSU until the fourth quarter. Despite losing the turnover battle 2-0, they outgained the Aggies 565-214 and converted 8 of 13 third-down attempts. Marcel Reed threw for 268 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, while Amari Daniels contributed 84 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Before this win, Texas A&M suffered a tough 44-20 loss to South Carolina, but had won seven straight games prior to that. The Aggies' offense has been productive, averaging 31.6 points per game with 199.9 passing yards and 212.5 rushing yards. On the defensive side, they’ve allowed 19.4 points per game. Marcel Reed has completed 59.3% of his passes for 1,129 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions, while Noah Thomas has been the top receiving threat with 26 catches for 390 yards and four touchdowns.

