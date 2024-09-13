How to watch and listen to Auburn Tigers vs New Mexico Lobos 2024 CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Auburn Tigers vs New Mexico Lobos CFB game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

A Saturday night non-conference clash is set as the New Mexico Lobos (0-2) hit the road to face the Auburn Tigers (1-1).

This marks the first-ever meeting between the two schools. New Mexico is coming off a tough 61-39 defeat to No. 21 Arizona on their travels, while Auburn is at a pivotal moment after falling 21-14 to the California Golden Bears.

Following seven consecutive losing seasons, New Mexico made a bold decision, bringing in Bronco Mendenhall as head coach for the 2024 campaign. Mendenhall had an impressive decade at BYU before transitioning to the ACC, where he led Virginia until 2021.

Auburn Tigers vs New Mexico Lobos: Date and kick-off time

The Auburn Tigers will take on New Mexico Lobos in a highly anticipated CFB game on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.

Date Saturday, September 14, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Jordan-Hare Stadium Location Auburn, Alabama

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs New Mexico Lobos on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Broadcasters: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Sam Acho (color analyst)

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Auburn Tigers vs New Mexico Lobos

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 83 (NE), 83 (CAR) | Away: 972 (NE), 382 (CAR)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Auburn Tigers vs New Mexico Lobos team news

Auburn Tigers team news

Jalen McLeod leads the team in tackles so far this season. Despite being undersized for a nose tackle at 6'1" and 236 pounds, McLeod uses his speed to outmaneuver opponents, racking up 10 tackles and a sack. Meanwhile, Keldric Faulk has been a force in the backfield, with the 6'6", 288-pound defensive lineman already recording three sacks in just two games. Auburn, however, is still on the hunt for their first interception this season.

Quarterback Payton Thorne, a highly anticipated transfer from Michigan State, had a rough outing in the loss, completing just 14 of 27 passes for 165 yards and throwing four damaging interceptions.

Though Thorne has shown glimpses of his potential, tallying 487 passing yards and five touchdowns, his inconsistency has led head coach Hugh Freeze to reassess his quarterback approach moving forward. KeAndre Lambert-Smith has three touchdowns on the year as a 6ft 1in senior receiver.

New Mexico Lobos team news

Sophomore quarterback Devon Dampier has been steering the offense, throwing for 432 yards in two games with a 4-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Dampier has also proven to be a threat on the ground, leading the team in rushing with 164 yards. While Eli Sanders is the primary running back, handling 33 carries, he's only managing 3.5 yards per attempt. Interestingly, Dampier has been the only player to find the end zone on the ground, scoring all three rushing touchdowns. On the receiving end, 5ft 10in junior Luke Wysong has emerged as the go-to target, racking up eight receptions for 129 yards and a touchdown against Arizona.

On defense, cornerback Noah Avinger has been the standout, leading the team with 20 tackles and adding two pass deflections to his name. Safety Christian Ellis is not far behind, recording 19 tackles and grabbing the Lobos' only interception of the season. Despite only managing three sacks in two games, the team hopes edge rusher Gabriel Lopez can step up after notching a sack in the game against Montana State.

