How to watch today's Asia-Pacific vs Canada LLWS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The 2024 Little League World Series starts on Wednesday in Williamsport, Pennsylvania and will feature some of the best youth baseball players from all sections of the United States and also from several other countries.

Asia-Pacific Region winners will face off against the Canada Region champion in Game 3 of the series on Wednesday at Volunteer Stadium.

Kuei-Shan Little League finished this year's regional tournament with a 5-1 record, redeeming their sole pool play loss by shutting out South Korea, 3-0, in the championship game.

Whalley Little League from Surrey, British Columbia secured the final international spot in the 2024 Little League Baseball World Series, with a commanding 10-1 victory in the Canada Region Championship game.

Whalley LL claimed the Region Championship after posting a 7-1 record, rebounding impressively with seven straight wins following an initial defeat by Medicine Hat LL in their opening match.

The championship game served as a rematch of that encounter, where Whalley LL avenged their earlier 2-0 loss with a dominant 10-1 triumph, earning the last international slot in the LLBWS.

How to watch Asia-Pacific vs Canada LLWS game on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: ESPN, ESPN2, ABC

Streaming service: ESPN+

The 2024 Little League World Series, taking place from August 14 to 25, will have all 38 games broadcasted on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC. Fans can also catch every match of the tournament through streaming on ESPN+ or the ESPN app.

Additionally, Fubo, which includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC in its coverage, offers another streaming option.

Asia-Pacific vs Canada LLWS game: Date and First-Pitch time

The Asia-Pacific and Canada will hit the diamond at Volunteer Stadium for this matchup on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, with the first pitch at 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT in the US.

Date Wednesday, August 14, 2024 First-Pitch Time 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Venue Volunteer Stadium Location South Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Asia-Pacific vs Canada record at LLWS

Kuei-Shan Little League (Asia-Pacific)

Kuei-Shan Little League from Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, is heading back to Williamsport for the second consecutive year and the fourth time in the league's history.

In their LLBWS run last year, Kuei-Shan Little League advanced to the International Championship round but was defeated by Curaçao, who eventually became the World Series runner-up. However, they bounced back to win the third-place game with a decisive 10-0 victory over the Southwest Region.

This will be the third year in a row that a team from Chinese Taipei represents the Asia-Pacific Region, with Fu-Lin Little League from Taipei earning the spot in 2022. This year’s participation marks Chinese Taipei’s 32nd overall appearance in the LLBWS, dating back to their first in 1969 when they captured the World Series title.

Whalley Little League (Canada)

Although they were shut out in their first game of the regional championship, Whalley LL finished with an impressive 64 runs.

This marks Whalley Little League's seventh journey to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the 11th occasion that a team from Surrey has secured a spot in the LLBWS.

British Columbia has now represented Canada at the tournament 27 times, more than any other province in the nation’s 64 appearances. Whalley LL last appeared at the LLBWS in 2018, where they lost their opening game but staved off elimination for two more games before being defeated in Game 21.

