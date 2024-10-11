How to watch and listen to Army Black Knights vs UAB Blazers 2024 NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Army Black Knights vs UAB Blazers NCAAF game - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

The UAB Blazers (1-4) find themselves in an away matchup against the Army Black Knights (5-0) in an American Athletic Conference clash on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at Michie Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to the Army Black Knights vs the UAB Blazers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Army Black Knights vs UAB Blazers: Date and kick-off time

The Army Black Knights will take on the UAB Blazers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT, at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York.

Date Saturday, October 12, 2024 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET/ 9:00 am PT Venue Michie Stadium Location West Point, New York

How to watch Army Black Knights vs UAB Blazers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBSSN

Broadcasters: Dave Ryan (play-by-play), Adam Brenemen (color analyst) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Paramount+

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Army Black Knights vs UAB Blazers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Away: 381 (CAR), 971 (NE) | Home: 201 (CAR), 963 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream NCAA games throughout the season, including live coverage of college football games with home and away feeds for every team.

Hear exclusive interviews with players and coaches, plus expert analysis from the top names in sports radio. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Army Black Knights vs UAB Blazers team news & key players

Army Black Knights team news

The Black Knights are facing some injury issues ahead of this matchup. They have a couple of key injuries on the offensive side, notably the absence of quarterback Zach Mundell, who suffered an injury during the preseason. Additionally, running back Tyrell Robinson is listed as questionable.

Bryson Daily has led the charge for the Black Knights' offense this season, recording 380 passing yards, five touchdown passes, and no interceptions, while achieving a completion rate of 58.6%. On the ground, Noah Short has made significant contributions as well, racking up 355 rushing yards and scoring two touchdowns in five games.

UAB Blazers team news

On UAB's side, rushing back Lee Beebe has been a bright spot, contributing three touchdowns and accumulating 347 rushing yards, averaging 69.4 yards per game. Leading the offense, Jacob Zeno has thrown for 819 yards, averaging 204.8 yards per game. He boasts an impressive completion rate of 68.9%, along with six touchdown passes and five interceptions over four games.

